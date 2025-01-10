Micah McLaurin Releases New Club Anthem 'Baboom'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Virtuoso pianist and prolific pop artist Micah McLaurin has released his next-generation club anthem “Baboom” via Casa Doce Music. Drawing on Micah’s love for French music and singers such as Charles Aznavour, the driving new single was co-written with Simon Wilcox (Carly Rae Jepson) and created in collaboration with A-list producer Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears).

French music has always appealed to me, from classical to pop,” shares Micah on the inspiration for the single. “In my song ‘Don’t Give Up On Love,’ I start with spoken French over the piano in the intro. My love of all things French continued with my song ‘Let’s Go To France.’ So doing a song all in French is something I’ve wanted to do for a while. It’s such a beautiful language to hear sung when you get the pronunciation right.”

Micah debuted "Baboom" at nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch’s New York Fashion Week party and has performed the single at some of the hottest clubs in the city. “The song is more forward charging than my previous releases and I love the instrumental break. It’s a musical take on a club anthem.”

Micah capped off his explosive 2024 with the release of “Medusa,” a sweeping dance pop single about having the ability to love taken from you, which followed the release of his acclaimed disco bop “Don’t Give Up On Love” and steamy banger “Call Me.” Drawing inspiration from the golden age of big, pop music videos and Micah’s personal journey, “Call Me” is about embracing your freedom, individuality, and sexuality, and received a fashion-forward music video directed by Now Open’s An Le (Cher, Mariah Carey) and styled by Eyob Yohannes (Madonna). PRESS HERE to watch.

Receiving critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Vanity Fair, WWD, Marie Claire, Page Six, Queerty, Pride, and more for his pop gems, Micah has been making waves on his journey from virtuoso pianist to pop singer and songwriter. In 2023 he reimagined a collection of standards with deep personal meaning in his instrumental album Diamonds. Bridging classical and pop, Diamonds was recorded with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at the historic Abbey Road Studios and British Grove Studios alongside an all-star team including Nick Patrick and GRAMMY-recognized arrangers and composers David Campbell (Elton John, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Adele), ​Chris Walden​ (Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder), and Robin Smith (Andrea Bocelli, Tina Turner, Cher).

ABOUT MICAH MCLAURIN

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Micah McLaurin trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard and has performed as soloist with major orchestras around the world, including the Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Orquestra Filarmónica de Montevideo and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. He is a winner of the Gilmore Young Artist Award, an award given biannually to the two most promising young pianists in the United States, and a laureate of the Ettlingen International Competition for Young Pianists, Hilton Head International Competition, and Thomas and Evon Cooper International Piano Competition.

Finding a home in queer culture upon moving to New York, Micah harnessed his virtuosic talent to celebrate everything that makes him unique and, in that process, released his viral “Rhapsody in Gaga” piano medley, virtuosic “Madonna Medley,” and the euphoric reimagination of multiple GRAMMY-winning, cross-genre hit “MacArthur Park” with vocalist Amber Riley.

Now breaking into the pop world with his original music, Micah is collaborating with some of the industry’s hottest producers and has received global praise for his string of acclaimed pop singles.

Photo credit: An Le

Comments