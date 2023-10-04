MetaMoon Music Festival Returns To NYC With MetaMoon Block Party

Presale starts on October 6th and general on-sale begins on October 9th.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

MetaMoon Music Festival, a celebration of Asian music and culture, is announcing its return to NYC with MetaMoon Block Party, a special one night concert taking place on Sunday, December 3 at the famed Hammerstein Ballroom.

The NYC line-up includes some of the most exciting names in Chinese Hip-Hop and R&B as well as other notable API artists. Attendees can look forward to feature performances from PSY.P of Higher Brothers and special guest MC Jin as well as AK LIU ZHANG, KIRE, MARF @COLLAR, MISS KO, NENE, NINEONE, and SUNKIS, who will all be making their U.S. debut at MetaMoon.

The New York show will kick off additional dates and line-ups in various cities across the U.S. to be announced in the coming months as MetaMoon expands its footprint across the country and continues to spotlight the best of Asian talent and culture.

Presale starts this Friday, October 6th with general on-sale starting Monday, October 9th at  Ticketmaster.com.

Currently in its sophomore year, MetaMoon is produced by Live Nation and founded by Graceful Media to give Asian artists a consistent and prominent stage in the U.S. The festival serves as a platform for music fans to discover established and up-and-coming API artists from around the world. With MetaMoon Block Party and upcoming MetaMoon Presents tours, artists from Asia and music fans across the U.S. will be able to connect and share in ways they may not have had before.

“It was great to see Asian artists and music fans come together last year to celebrate our culture at the inaugural MetaMoon. This year, I'm excited to be back as a special guest performer,” said MC Jin, the first solo Asian American rapper signed to a major record label and host of last year's festival. “I've always believed music is the perfect bridge between different cultures and backgrounds. More than ever, Asian representation on stage has shown great influence and importance in a connected world.”

“MetaMoon was born in NYC last year with a talented lineup supported by their incredible fans and followers of Asian pop culture. We are so excited to be expanding upon that this year with MetaMoon Block Party,” said Grace Chen, founder of MetaMoon. “We started MetaMoon with the belief that music is a universal language that can foster stronger understanding between cultures. Bringing the festival back in this new format and being able to tour it next year allows us to continue our mission of providing a platform for creating a genuine connection between Asian artists and global music fans.”

ABOUT METAMOON

MetaMoon Music Festival was founded in 2022 as a platform for Asian artists to have a consistent and prominent stage in the U.S., and for fans to connect with their favorite artist while also discovering new music. MetaMoon is an annual series of shows throughout the year that empowers Asian artists, connects them with fans, influencers and prominent brands with a confluence that celebrates their diverse culture.



