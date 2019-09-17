Melanie Martinez's Film 'K-12' Garners Over 20 Million Views

Atlantic recording artist Melanie Martinez has made an extraordinary chart debut with her acclaimed new album and accompanying full-length film, "K-12," entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #3 - the multi-talented pop phenomenon's highest chart placement thus far. In addition, "K-12" is the #1 Alternative album, #1 Soundtrack album, #1 LP Vinyl album, #2 Pop album and #3 Top album. Internationally, "K-12" has entered the Top 10 in Canada, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, UK, New Zealand and Spain. Furthermore, K-12 the film has been viewed over 20 million times on YouTube in one week. "K-12" the album is available now at all music retailers and streaming services.

"K-12" marks Martinez's long anticipated follow-up to her RIAA platinum certified, 2015 debut album, "CRY BABY." Produced by Michael Keenan with the exception of one song produced by Kinetics & One Love, the album serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting new musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez. K-12 is streaming now at DSPs as well as Melanie Martinez's official YouTube channel HERE. The film is also available on iTunes, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu US, Comcast Cable, Cox Cable, Microsoft Store US, and Stingray/Qello.

Martinez's debut film had its official world premiere with events held earlier this month at Hollywood's famed Arclight Cinerama Dome and New York City's AMC Empire 25 in Times Square, with both premieres officially sold out within 24 hours of their announcement. Martinez made a spectacular entrance on both coasts, arriving at the premiere in the distinctive pink school bus prominently featured in the film. K-12 was additionally shown in cinemas as a one-night-only global event with over 425 screenings around the world. Presented by preeminent global theatrical distributor Abramorama, K-12 screened in over 32 countries internationally, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Ireland, Argentina and Turkey to name but a few.

Martinez further introduced "K-12" to the world with a visually stunning performance of the album's "Strawberry Shortcake" on last night's installment of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"K-12" has quickly earned critical attention, with Billboard hailing the project as "a visual dream world of the 24-year-old's own making...Martinez's directorial debut is a whimsical, highly dramatized version of school life, filled with pastels, magic, oversized hair bows and babydoll dresses...K-12 ultimately serves as a visual metaphor for how the world shapes us during the most primitive years of our lives." "For her sophomore project, K-12, the singer-songwriter-director unleashed a full-fledged conceptual album that not only uses her years of experience to stick to her artistic guns but also deliver something that becomes all the more artistically and commercially brilliant in 2019," wrote Forbes. While Varietycalled the film, "...a fantastical trip" and Rolling Stone called Martinez "bigger than ever." "Martinez managed to do the near-impossible by delivering an even more cohesive and impressive effort than her previous," declared Alternative Press. "The vocalist presents a literal lesson on life, which for some may be a hard pill to swallow. But with Martinez, it comes in pastel pink and disguised by a bubble gum flavor, making it easy enough to accept while still getting the same expected results."

Martinez has long made visual expression as important to her art as the music itself, noting that she can't finish a song unless she can see a full music video ahead. In 2014, Martinez posted the official music video for "Dollhouse," off her debut album "CRY BABY." She then went on to release 12 more music videos - all but one self-directed - for the tracks of the album that have collectively amassed over 1 billion views. Indeed, YouTube and YouTube Music have proven critical vehicles for Martinez, allowing her to authentically create and share her aesthetic while building deep connections with a fast-grown global fan base now approaching 9 million subscribers. Along with K-12 itself, the coming weeks will see the YouTube debut of a number of premium music videos, a four-episode mini series set within the "K-12" universe, and more. In addition, YouTube will feature Martinez in an exclusive "Artist Spotlight Story," a behind-the-scenes documentary detailing her directing experience highlighted by interviews with members of the cast as well as costumers, choreographers, stylists and Martinez herself, set to premiere early next year.

Widely applauded for her remarkably creative live performances, Martinez will celebrate "K-12" by presenting a unique theatrical production on a major world tour. "The K-12 Tour" gets underway October 13th at Washington, D.C.'s All Things Go Fall Classic and then travels North America through late November; European dates follow, beginning December 2nd at Dublin, Ireland's Olympia Theatre and then continuing through mid-December. Support throughout the North American run comes from Lauren Ruth Ward; Naaz will support on the European run. For complete details and additional information, please see melaniemartinezmusic.com.

"The K-12 Tour" is presented in partnership with PLUS1, with $1 from every ticket sold going to support organizations bringing dignity, equity, and access to communities who need it. In the U.S., $1 per ticket sold will benefit The Trevor Project and their work providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth. For more information, please visit www.plus1.org.





Related Articles View More Music Stories