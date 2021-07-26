Megan McCormick Releases New Single 'Upside Down and Backwards'

Today, the Nashville-based producer, songwriter, and acclaimed guitarist Megan McCormick returns with her first new single of 2021 "Upside Down and Backwards" featuring Amanda Fields. The song was written by the duo and was produced by McCormick, who has continued to expand into production over the last few years. This week, McCormick will perform with Allison Russell at the Newport Folk Festival.

"'Upside Down and Backwards' was born from a serendipitous moment when an old-timed Christmas record started skipping," explains McCormick. "The song began stirring and the next thing I knew my partner and I were on a tangent, recording every part, writing lyrics, and building this song around the record skipping sample I'd recorded on my phone. The whole thing was finished in a day, just from us being totally consumed by what seemed to come from outside ourselves. We acted more like conduits. But, the crux of the song is about awakening to love and how we're willing to reach so deeply and so far for something."

Megan McCormick is a Nashville, TN-based guitarist, songwriter, producer, and engineer. She's performed and toured with Jenny Lewis, Connor Oberst, and Haerts, and has produced music by Ryan Culwell, Aubrie Sellers and Cruz Contreras. McCormick is an in-demand and inventive musician, lending support to a variety of performers and songwriters.

"Upside Down and Backwards" follows her 2020 single "Human Condition." NPR Music said, "Megan McCormick has been known around town for years for her delicate depth and incisiveness on acoustic and electric guitar alike, which keeps her plenty busy backing other performers. In late March, she ended a half-dozen-year gap in output under her own name with the track 'Human Condition,' an electronic pop-R&B dreamscape that surrounds her reedy ruminations in fanciful instrumental counterpoint and insinuated groove." McCormick has a new album in the final stages of production, with plans to release a flow of new music.