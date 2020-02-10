Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce 2020 Co-Headline Tour
Two of the biggest bands in heavy metal - MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD - will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across NORTH AMERICA this year, presented by SiriusXM. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year. Tickets will go on general sale Friday, February 14th from livenation.com
MEGADETH, fueled by Dave Mustaine's triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on their first North American tour since 2017. Speaking on the epic announcement, MEGADETH's leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says
"Hello me! I'm back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you."
LAMB OF GOD released their first new music in five years last week with the single "Checkmate". The track is the first to be released from the band's self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8th, which is one of the most anticipated and important metal records of the year. Commenting on their upcoming co-headline run, Mark Morton, lead guitarist of LAMB OF GOD, adds
"The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year."
TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy adds
"We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it."
With IN FLAMES singer, Anders Fridén stating
"We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this Summer off, but of course we couldn't say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!"
Produced by Live Nation, this epic 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12th in Bristow, VA and hit every region of the U.S. before wrapping November 13th in Reno, NV. Multiple Canadian shows are scheduled as well. See full itinerary below.
Tickets and VIP packages for all four artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets & VIP packages beginning Tuesday, February 11th at 10am local time until Thursday, February 13th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Megadeth and Lamb of God 2020 North American Tour Dates:
|SUMMER 2020:
|Fri, Jun 12, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sat, Jun 13, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Sun, Jun 14, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Tue, Jun 16, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|Wed, Jun 17, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Thu, Jun 18, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Sat, Jun 20, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Sun, Jun 21, 2020
|Boston, MA
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Tue, Jun 23, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Wed, Jun 24, 2020
|Providence, RI
|Bold Point Park
|Fri, Jun 26, 2020
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Sun, Jun 28, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park*
|Mon, Jun 29, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed, Jul 1, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Thu, Jul 2, 2020
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
|Fri, Jul 3, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sun, Jul 5, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Tue, Jul 7, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|PNC PAVILION
|Wed, Jul 8, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Fri, Jul 10, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
|Sat, Jul 11, 2020
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO*
|Sun, Jul 12, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Nashville Municipal Auditorium
|Tue, Jul 14, 2020
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP*
|Thu, Jul 16, 2020
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Fri, Jul 17, 2020
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Sat, Jul 18, 2020
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+
|Mon, Jul 20, 2020
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Tue, Jul 21, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Thu, Jul 23, 2020
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Sat, Jul 25, 2020
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Sun, Jul 26, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Wed, Jul 29, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Thu, Jul 30, 2020
|Pocatello, ID
|Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
|Sat, Aug 1, 2020
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|FALL 2020:
|Fri, Oct 2, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Tue, Oct 6, 2020
|Birmingham, AL
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Wed, Oct 7, 2020
|New Orleans, LA
|UNO Lakefront Arena
|Fri, Oct 9, 2020
|Corpus Christi, TX
|American Bank Center Arena
|Sun, Oct 11, 2020
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|Wed, Oct 14, 2020
|Springfield, MO
|JQH Arena
|Fri, Oct 16, 2020
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Wed, Oct 21, 2020
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Fri, Oct 23, 2020
|Huntington, WV
|Mountain Health Arena
|Sat, Oct 24, 2020
|Bethlehem, PA
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Tue, Oct 27, 2020
|Quebec City, QC
|Centre Videotron
|Wed, Oct 28, 2020
|Laval, QC
|Place Bell
|Fri, Oct 30, 2020
|St. Paul, MN
|Armory
|Sat, Oct 31, 2020
|Green Bay, WI
|Resch Center*
|Mon, Nov 2, 2020
|Omaha, NE
|Baxter Arena
|Tue, Nov 3, 2020
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Thu, Nov 5, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Sat, Nov 7, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Tue, Nov 10, 2020
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Wed, Nov 11, 2020
|Nampa, ID
|Ford Idaho Center Arena
|Fri, Nov 13, 2020
|Reno, NV
|Reno Events Center
*on sale starts 11am local time
+on sale starts 12pm local time