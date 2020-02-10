Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce 2020 Co-Headline Tour

Two of the biggest bands in heavy metal - MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD - will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across NORTH AMERICA this year, presented by SiriusXM. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year. Tickets will go on general sale Friday, February 14th from livenation.com

MEGADETH, fueled by Dave Mustaine's triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on their first North American tour since 2017. Speaking on the epic announcement, MEGADETH's leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says

"Hello me! I'm back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you."

LAMB OF GOD released their first new music in five years last week with the single "Checkmate". The track is the first to be released from the band's self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8th, which is one of the most anticipated and important metal records of the year. Commenting on their upcoming co-headline run, Mark Morton, lead guitarist of LAMB OF GOD, adds

"The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year."

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy adds

"We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it."

With IN FLAMES singer, Anders Fridén stating

"We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this Summer off, but of course we couldn't say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!"

Produced by Live Nation, this epic 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12th in Bristow, VA and hit every region of the U.S. before wrapping November 13th in Reno, NV. Multiple Canadian shows are scheduled as well. See full itinerary below.

Tickets and VIP packages for all four artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets & VIP packages beginning Tuesday, February 11th at 10am local time until Thursday, February 13th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2020 North American Tour Dates:

SUMMER 2020: Fri, Jun 12, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat, Jun 13, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sun, Jun 14, 2020 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Wed, Jun 17, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Thu, Jun 18, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Sat, Jun 20, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Sun, Jun 21, 2020 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Tue, Jun 23, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Wed, Jun 24, 2020 Providence, RI Bold Point Park Fri, Jun 26, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Sun, Jun 28, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park* Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wed, Jul 1, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre Fri, Jul 3, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center Sun, Jul 5, 2020 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC PAVILION Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL Sat, Jul 11, 2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO* Sun, Jul 12, 2020 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium Tue, Jul 14, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP* Thu, Jul 16, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater Fri, Jul 17, 2020 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+ Mon, Jul 20, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Thu, Jul 23, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Sun, Jul 26, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Wed, Jul 29, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Thu, Jul 30, 2020 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Sat, Aug 1, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion FALL 2020: Fri, Oct 2, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Tue, Oct 6, 2020 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Wed, Oct 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena Fri, Oct 9, 2020 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena Sun, Oct 11, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena Fri, Oct 16, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Fri, Oct 23, 2020 Huntington, WV Mountain Health Arena Sat, Oct 24, 2020 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center Tue, Oct 27, 2020 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell Fri, Oct 30, 2020 St. Paul, MN Armory Sat, Oct 31, 2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center* Mon, Nov 2, 2020 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena Tue, Nov 3, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Thu, Nov 5, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Sat, Nov 7, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center Tue, Nov 10, 2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena Wed, Nov 11, 2020 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena Fri, Nov 13, 2020 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

*on sale starts 11am local time

+on sale starts 12pm local time





