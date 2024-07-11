Mayday Parade Releases New Song 'Pretty Good To Feel Something'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tallahassee, Florida’s Mayday Parade has released “Pretty Good To Feel Something”. The brand-new single comes as the band kicks-off the 2024 Sad Summer Festival with their co-headliners The Maine in Sacramento, CA tonight. “Pretty Good To Feel Something” was produced by multiplatinum engineers Zack Odom & Kenneth Mount (All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World), mixed by Vince Ratti (Turnstile, The Menzingers, Quicksand) and mastered by Brad Blackwood (Maroon 5, Against Me!).

"‘Pretty Good To Feel Something’ is a song about bad things happening that alter your life and how eventually you have to let those things go and move forward. It’s about appreciating what’s left after it’s all said and done," said Derek Sanders.

The new single is the latest self-released music for the band who decided to take the independent route after fulfilling their most recent record deal with their seventh studio album What It Means To Fall Apart – released in November 2021. The freedom to do things on their own terms and timeline appealed to Mayday Parade who are nearing the two-decade mark in their career. The pivot brings some much-needed flexibility in support of their personal lives. “It’s extremely exciting and terrifying all at the same time” shares Jake Bundrick. “There’s obviously a lot more freedom and control," adds Alex Garcia. That freedom, as Jeremy Lenzo explains it, will allow them to “release new music more consistently as opposed to dropping an album every couple of years.” As such he continues, “we’re going into this with the mindset that each song really needs to stand on its own.”

“Pretty Good To Feel Something” is a return to form for Mayday Parade following the March 2024 release of their Lofi EP – a collaboration with Less Gravity that took five of the band’s most beloved tracks and created downtempo versions. The single also comes on the heels of Mayday Parade’s Derek Sanders’ participation in Dashboard Confessional’s “Emo SuperJam” at this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Art Festival. Derek joined Dashboard’s Chris Carrabba along with Andrew McMahon (Something Corporate), Tim Kasher (Cursive), Geoff Rickley (Thursday), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Mike Kinsella (American Football), Ian Grushka (New Found Glory), The Beaches, John O'Callaghan (The Maine), Medium Build, Trousdale, and guitarist Yvette Young of Covet for a rousing set of 1990’s and 2000’s emo scene classics.

Listen to the new single now and catch the band on the road this summer as they share the stage with The Maine on this year’s Sad Summer Festival which turns five! The two bands co-headlined the inaugural event and are thrilled to be joining forces again for this anniversary run that includes The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, and more! Confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date information on Mayday Parade, please visit maydayparade.com.

Sad Summer Festival Confirmed Dates

Thursday July 11, 2024 Sacramento, CA The Backyard%$

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Santa Ana, CA Observatory Festival Grounds%$

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom%

Friday, July 19, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom%$

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Chicago, IL Salt Shed Outdoor+$

Sunday, July 21, 2024 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Festival Grounds+$

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoor+^

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor+^

Friday, July 26, 2024 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy+^

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Clearwater, FL The Sound at Coachman Park+^

Monday, July 29, 2024 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion+^

Thursday, August 1, 2024 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17+^

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Worcester, MA Palladium Outdoor+^

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage+^

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Buffalo, NY Terminal B at the Outer Harbor+^

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage+^

Friday, August 9, 2024 Columbia, MD Chrysalis Stage+^

%Like Roses

+Diva Bleach

$The Summer Set

^Hot Milk

