Maya Kuriel Unveils Her Latest Track 'Liquid Courage'

Rising pop sensation, Maya Kuriel, has just released her highly anticipated single, "Liquid Courage." This track explores the relatable need for a boost of confidence to tackle social situations head-on.
With dark pop instrumentation in the verses, Maya captures the essence of social anxiety and tension. The song then transitions into an explosive chorus, embodying the euphoria of feeling truly confident in your own skin. Maya says “after listening to this song I hope you’ll be thinking to yourself “that night was one for the books”; because, let’s be real, nothing exciting happens when you’re glued to the wall.” Listeners are guaranteed to be inspired to create unforgettable memories.
Born and raised in Seattle and now based in Los Angeles, Maya Kuriel is a first-generation Korean American artist whose powerful pop vocal melodies and introspective lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide. Maya discovered her passion for singing at the tender age of four and began writing and recording original music at 16.
Her distinctive aesthetic and love for the world of beauty and fashion amplify the messages of her music, which center around themes of self-acceptance, love, and female empowerment. Since releasing music in 2020, Maya has organically accumulated over 2 million streams across all platforms. Maya recently obtained a Bachelor of Music degree in Songwriting and Music Production from the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. With her degree in hand, Maya is poised to take her career to the next level, bringing her unique sound and inspiring messages to a broader audience.
