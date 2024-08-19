Maya Kuriel Unveils Her Latest Track 'Liquid Courage'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Born and raised in Seattle and now based in Los Angeles, Maya Kuriel is a first-generation Korean American artist whose powerful pop vocal melodies and introspective lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide. Maya discovered her passion for singing at the tender age of four and began writing and recording original music at 16.

Her distinctive aesthetic and love for the world of beauty and fashion amplify the messages of her music, which center around themes of self-acceptance, love, and female empowerment. Since releasing music in 2020, Maya has organically accumulated over 2 million streams across all platforms. Maya recently obtained a Bachelor of Music degree in Songwriting and Music Production from the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. With her degree in hand, Maya is poised to take her career to the next level, bringing her unique sound and inspiring messages to a broader audience.

