Max Frost Announces Next U.S. Headline Tour

Atlantic recording artist Max Frost has announced plans for his next North American headline tour. The new dates begin July 21st at Anaheim, CA's House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish and then travel through early September (see attached itinerary). Fan presales begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4th at 10 am (local) and continue until 10 pm (local) - Password: GOLDRUSH. General Admission and VIP ticket sales begin Wednesday, June 5th at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see maxfrost.net/tour.

A truly remarkable one-man-musical-experience, the LA-based tunesmith will also support multiple GRAMMY® Award winning superstar Rob Thomas on select dates of his upcoming "Chip Tooth Tour," with North American dates set to get underway August 16th at The Capital Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

The wide-ranging tour schedule celebrates the recent release of Frost's acclaimed debut album, GOLD RUSH, available now at all music retailers and streaming services HERE. Executive produced by Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (of Atlantic recording group Fitz and the Tantrums) with production by Mick Schultz (Rihanna, Jeremih, YG), GOLD RUSH includes the top 40 Alternative hit single "Good Morning," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is joined by an equally colorful companion visual, streaming now at Frost's official YouTube channel. In addition, GOLD RUSH features the new single, "Money Problems," joined now by a new companion video.

Frost - who recently concluded a major headline tour as well as his role as special guest on the first North American leg of Twenty One Pilots' completely sold out "The Bandito Tour" - has made a number of high profile TV appearances in recent months, including a performance of "Money Problems," on the nationally syndicated LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN - his second appearance on the always-popular broadcast following a previous live take on "Good Morning." Additional TV performances include ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA, highlighted by live performances of both "Good Morning" and "Eleven Days."

"Good Morning" can be heard in a stunning range of worldwide promotions, including a version exclusively recorded for the promotional campaign celebrating CBS' Monday Comedy Lineup. The song has also been featured in PepsiCo's ad campaign for the launch of their bubly™ line of sparking water, the family comedy THE WAR WITH GRANDPA, Showtime's SHAMELESS, installments of ESPN's COLLEGE GAMEDAY, and ABC's hugely popular AMERICAN IDOL and GREY'S ANATOMY, as well as promotional spots for ESPN's GET UP, Nordstrom's Canada, the 2018 Major League Baseball Postseason, the nationally syndicated LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN, Australia's Network 10, and Playground Games/Microsoft Studios' open world video racing game, FORZA HORIZON 4.

What's more, "Sometimes" - another GOLD RUSH highlight - was heard in the trailer for the Oscar-winning film, GREEN BOOK, following its placement amongst ESPN's "Music of the Month."

Named by both NPR and Rolling Stone as one of "10 Artists You Need To Know," Max Frost has earned acclaim with his electrifyingly idiosyncratic sonic blend, a musical merging of soul, funk, hip-hop, pop, and electronica that saw 2013's breakthrough single, "White Lies," lauded in such high profile national outlets as Interview , Billboard , Idolator , and NPR Music . Furthermore, Frost has become an in-demand collaborator in his own right, including DJ Snake's recent single, "Broken Summer (Feat. Max Frost)."

JULY

21 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish

22 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

24 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

26 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

27 Birmingham, AL Saturn

29 Indianapolis, IN The Hi FI

AUGUST

1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

3 Columbus, OH The Basement

5 Cincinnati, OH 20th Century Theatre

7 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

8 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

9 Wilmington, NC Bourgie Nights

10 Charlottesville, VA The Southern

12 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

13 Baltimore, MD 8x10

14 Asbury Park, NJ The Wonder Bar

16 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre *

17 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

18 Burlington, VT Flynn Center For The Performing Arts *

20 Montréal, QC Métropolis *

21 Portland, ME State Theatre *

23 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre *

24 St. Catharines, ON Meridian Centre *

25 London, ON Budweiser Gardens *

27 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts*

29 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge

30 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater *

31 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater *

SEPTEMBER

1 St Louis, MO Stifel Theatre *

4 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre *

5 Youngstown, OH Foundation Amphitheater *

7 Ames, IA The Maintenance Shop - Iowa State University

8 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater*

* w/ ROB THOMAS' CHIP TOOTH TOUR





