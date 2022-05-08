Max Creeps Release New Video and Announce Documentary

"The medieval world can be a brutal and bloody place and in it there are a thousand horrible ways to die," are the words renowned British historian and author Dan Jones ("Secrets of Great British Castles," "Britain's Bloody Crown") shares during the introduction to Max Creeps' "Hung Drawn And Quartered (1424)" video (https://youtu.be/EgC_11Z-Xz8). The song, and accompanying clip, serve as the final preview of the legendary duo's debut album Nein (May 13, Velocity Records), finding the iconic pair of P.C. Bulls and Max Blastic re-enacting a duel to the most gruesome of deaths.

Bulls, commenting on the concept behind the track, explains: "You think life is hard NOW? Serfdom in 1424 was punker than Darby Crash, was more punk than when Henry Rollins was in SOA and was definitely more punk than the Angry Samoans."

Blastic adds: "'Hung Drawn and Quartered (1424)'... yes... that was one from the old days! We used to play that last, and the middle part - with the screams - it would go long... we'd bring someone up from the audience for a right drubbing! Of course it was all in fun - until it wasn't. We had to remove that song from the show - let's just leave it at that."

Upon seeing the final video, Jones, through his attorney, said: "﻿I'm suing MAX CREEPS for the damage done to my career. Hanging drawing and quartering is too good for these guys."

Night Flight debuts the official "Max Creeps Night Flight Special" on May 13 at 8 pm pacific/11 pm eastern exclusively on the Night Flight Plus streaming channel. This brand new episode of Night Flight featuring punk icons Max Creeps is hosted by the series original narrator, Pat Prescott, and features unseen clips, music videos and more from the enigmatic project. To celebrate the release of their new album Nein and the Night Flight premiere, Max Creeps has curated a marathon of cult films, retro TV and punk docs from the Night Flight Plus library that will be streaming all weekend long on the network's 24/7 live TV channel, NFTV. Titles include Penelope Spheeris' "Suburbia," live performances from Iggy & The Stooges and Bad Brains, and everybody's favorite clayboy: Gumby!

Bulls and Blastic previously released the songs and videos for "The Internet Killed Me" (https://youtu.be/wXlQTlDkjxQ) and "Burn It Down" (https://youtu.be/EyDaVp3ReL0). The clips came on the heels of an outpouring of accolades and testimonials from fans and friends upon news of the influential band's implosion and subsequent reunion. "I feel we've made the record we meant to have made back in the day. If the topics seem familiar, well, WE WROTE THEM FIRST," Blastic said as the joyous reunion and album news arrived. "I don't actually REMEMBER what the songs are about but I KNOW we were the first and the best. We were and are ALWAYS the first and best."

Nein pre-orders are available now (https://linktr.ee/maxcreeps) with several, limited-edition vinyl variants available via U.S. and international retailers, Maxcreeps.com and Project M (Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, The Hard Times).

The "Nobody Cares About You - Part One!" tour dates:

June 3 Pioneertown, CA

June 4 Chicago, IL

June 5 Las Vegas, NV

June 6 Albuquerque, NM

June 7 Tucson, AZ

June 8 Phoenix, AZ

June 9 Baltimore, MD

June 10 Norfolk, VA

June 11 Raleigh, NC

June 12 Athens, GA

June 13 Jacksonville, FL

June 14 St. Petersburg, FL

June 15 Orlando, FL

June 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 17 San Diego, CA

June 18 Anaheim, CA

June 19 Ventura, CA

June 20 San Luis Obispo, CA

June 21 Santa Cruz, CA

June 22 San Francisco, CA

June 23 Sacramento, CA

June 24 Reno, NV

June 25 Boise, ID

June 26 Bend, OR

June 27 Vancouver, BC

June 28 Seattle, WA

June 29 Portland, OR

June 30 Salt Lake City, UT

June 31 Denver, CO

July 1 Lawrence, KS

July 2 St. Louis, MO

July 3 Boston, MA

July 4 Washington, DC

July 5 San Antonio, TX

July 6 Houston, TX

July 7 Dallas, TX

Tickets for all dates are on-sale in May.

About Max Creeps

After meeting side-stage at David Bowie's 1973 final Ziggy Stardust show at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, PC Bulls and Max Blastic masterminded the rise and fall of Max Creeps on a working cattle-boat back to Seattle, Washington. Early gigs at The Masque in Hollywood became things of legend in late 1975. MC were soon touted in Tinseltown by the likes of Pat Smear, Cheryl Tiegs, Paul Lynde, Charo, and Efrem Zimbalist Jr. The easy access to drugs and the partying high-life took its toll of both PC and Max, as they soon found themselves planted in the Betty Ford clinic after a taut misunderstanding with the L.A. City Council on just who's city Los Angeles was. Thus began the long-standing dislike by Max Creeps, of all cities, big or small.

Following the lengthy stint in rehab, on release, the Creeps were astounded to find all of their music they played live at The Masque had been ripped off. Something that was now being called "punk rock," had its clear roots in those early gigs. From the Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Germs, into Devo and Wire, these albums that were direct rip offs of all of the Max Creeps' songs. This has denied them hundreds of dollars in royalties... but not much more can be said about that here, as many lawsuits are pending.

About Night Flight

Night Flight Plus is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Amazon Fire TV and online. Start your free trial for access to the Max Creeps premiere: https://www.nightflightplus.com/signup

Night Flight Plus is the only place to watch original episodes of the iconic '80s series and a huge collection of cult films, music documentaries, concerts, independent label profiles, and more lost TV treasures. New members can enjoy a FREE 7 day trial. After that, subscriptions are just $4.99/month or $39.99/year.