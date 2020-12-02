Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric Share Single 'Give What You Take'

Jazz fusion ensemble Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric has announced their upcoming debut album Cleveland Time, due to be released February 19, 2020 on Cleveland Time Records. To celebrate the announcement, the group has shared their first single "Give What You Take", premiering now with Glide Magazine. The new track mixes traditional jazz elements with pop hooks to create a genre-bending listening experience like no other. Fans can check out "Give What You Take" alongside a new video now below.

"With 'Give What You Take' I set out to create something that was really fun and catchy, but I was still trying to capture the high level of musicianship that makes jazz so great," says saxophonist Matthew Alec on the group's debut single. "To my ears, it turned out just right. I really hope both average music listeners and jazz fans dig this one." The track is available to pre-save ahead of its official Friday release now at bit.ly/2VlX3gp.

Cleveland Time is the first release from the group that features Matthew Alec (tenor saxophone and EWI), Brian Woods (piano, keyboards, organs, plus vocals on "Give What You Take" and "Baby You Got Me"), Steven Forest Sanders (guitar, plus vocals on "Enigma Man"), Jared Lees (bass), Jeremiah Hawkins(percussion, plus drums on "Baby You Got Me"), and Leon Henault (drums). The album also features special guests Tom 'Bones' Malone (trombone and horn section on "Cleveland Time"), MINUS THE ALIEN (vocals on "Cleveland Time"), and Tim Coyne (trumpet on "Blues For McCoy and "Enigma Man"). Cleveland Time is available to pre-save now at bit.ly/3fSYso7.﻿

Listen here:

