Matt Stell to Premiere 'That Ain't Me No More' Music Video Tonight

RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum singer-songwriter MATT STELL is continuing to hone his creative craft with the release of his new music video, "That Ain't Me No More." Matt made his acting debut in "If I Was A Bar" last year, playing thirteen different comedic characters in the hilarious clip. This week, he expands his range with a more cinematic role in the debut of his "That Ain't Me No More" official music video, premiering tonight, Wednesday, March 24 at 7:15pm CT on YouTube at https://ms.lnk.to/TAMNMvideo following an exclusive interview with TV and radio host Cody Alan at 7pm CT.

Directed by Dustin Haney and filmed in the Nashville area, the moody video for "That Ain't Me No More" follows Matt's character as he attempts to overcome a troubled past, turn over a new leaf and come to terms with the fact that his ex-girlfriend has moved on to someone new. The cut opens with Matt trying to get a job at a concrete plant, something not unfamiliar to Matt who worked construction at home in Arkansas prior to making it in music.

"I can't wait for people to see the video. It tells the story of the song in a really interesting way," says Stell. "It got me back on a job site working like I used to do before I moved to Nashville. In the video I also get my heart broken by a beautiful girl, which I know a thing or two about. I got to do some acting in this video-technically it's only one line (actually five words) but I didn't mess it up so that's a win. I'm proud of this song and I'm proud of this video! Check it out!"

Tune in to CMT's Hot 20 this weekend, March 27-28, at 9am ET/8am CT for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from the set of his music video!

"That Ain't Me No More" is quickly rising on the country radio charts, the follow up to his back-to-back No. 1 singles " Prayed For You " and " Everywhere But On ."

The " atmospheric power ballad " (Rolling Stone) is written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers. "That Ain't Me No More" delivers Matt's first new music since October's Better Than That EP. The Arkansas native is one of only seven debut country artists in the last five years to have their first two singles top the charts. Matt has amassed 390 Million cumulative streams to date and has certainly earned his spot as one of only five performers selected to Country Radio Seminar's 2021 New Faces of Country Music class.

Photo Credit: Midtown Motion