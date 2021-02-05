Matt Stell Surprises Fans With New Song 'That Ain't Me No More'

Hot on the heels of his back-to-back No. 1 singles, platinum-selling smash "Prayed For You" and "Everywhere But On," RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville's Matt Stell has surprised fans with a brand-new single, "That Ain't Me No More," available now for streaming and download. Matt premiered the track this morning on "The Bobby Bones Show," with the song officially impacting country radio on Feb. 22. Stream/download "That Ain't Me No More" here now.

"That Ain't Me No More" is written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers.

"I love all kinds of music," shares Matt. "Uptempo country songs about heartbreak are probably my favorite, especially when a song has a fresh take on the subject. 'That Ain't Me No More' is all of these things and it's a rocker to boot."

Join Matt tonight at 8pm CT for a special Instagram live to celebrate the new song!

With "That Ain't Me No More" delivering Matt's first new music since October's Better Than That EP, the Arkansas native is one of only seven debut country artists in the last five years to have their first two singles top the charts. Matt has amassed over 360 Million cumulative streams to date and has certainly earned his spot as one of only five performers selected to Country Radio Seminar's 2021 New Faces of Country Music class, which will be held later this month.

In 2020, Stell kicked off the year with a performance on "Good Morning America," leading into his first headlining tour. He started Penned Up - his hugely successful 8-week Instagram-live series, was the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for "Prayed For You," one of NSAI's 10 "Songs We Wish We'd Written," and performed the National anthem for NASCAR and NFL events. In October he released his new EP, Better Than That. Co-produced by Stell with Ash Bowers, the 8-song EP includes the recently released "If I Was A Bar," and its innovative music video filmed during quarantine, where Matt played all 13 characters. Matt was also featured on "Over Yonder," a collaboration with viral sensation and Christian rapper Lathan Warlick, which powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity.

The 6'7 Arkansas native has come a long way from playing college basketball for Drury University and making the choice to head to Nashville instead of Cambridge, MA where he was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. Following his dream of writing and performing, the self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss' RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville. Stell has received "Ones To Watch" shout-outs from multiple partners, including Vevo DSCVR, MusicRow's Next Big Thing, CMT Discovery Artist, YouTube Music Artist on the Rise and more.

