Matoma Drops New EP, RYTME

Global superstar producer MATOMA has released his eagerly-anticipated, feel-good EP, RYTME, available everywhere now via Big Beat Records. The uplifting EP is comprised of six energetic and cheerful bangers that make perfect additions to any living room dance party playlist.

"My tastes and inspirations always evolve but in the past year I've really enjoyed writing more uptempo music, so I had the idea for this next EP to be all about club-paced music for the dancefloor. I pulled together a few ideas I've been working on and tested many of them out on my last tour, so it was incredible to watch live reactions to songs no one has heard before!" Matoma said about the project, "Above all my inspiration will always be incredible voices that can move you and fill you with different emotions. This EP allowed me to work with a really exciting and diverse range of vocalists and capture a different range of vibes."

Hailed by EDM.com for showcasing "Matoma's signature upbeat, lighthearted sound combined with a classically inspired production style," RYTME is highlighted by the irresistible first single, " The Bender ," featuring Brando (known for such chart-topping collaborations as Loud Luxury's worldwide blockbuster, "Body"). The track - which reimagines Earth Wind & Fire's iconic anthem, "September" - is joined today by an equally upbeat companion video, streaming now via Matoma's official YouTube channel - watch the video below!

RYTME - meaning "rhythm" in Norwegian - sees the Norway-based DJ/producer teaming up with an array of top vocal talents, including acclaimed singer-songwriter Brando, Atlantic recording artist Georgia Ku, soulful British singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher, rising pop singer-guitarist-producer Griff Clawson, singer-songwriter Anna Clendening, and fellow Norwegian artist Alida.

RYTME also features the freeing and upbeat track, " Let It Go (Feat. Anna Clendening )," which was released earlier this week. "Let It Go (Feat. Anna Clendening)" was also featured on Matoma's recent RYTME MIXTAPE , a spectacular 36-track party mix streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere last month via EDM.com .

Recently, Matoma has been performing electrifying live DJ sets from his roof for multiple virtual music festivals to support COVID-19 relief. Matoma was included in the all-star lineup for Trap Nation and Chill Nation's Room Service Fest as well as MUSIC LIVES, LiveXLive Media, and TikTok's epic multi-genre livestream event benefitting MusiCares . The buoyant hour-long set is streaming now via Matoma's official YouTube channel.





