Mat Kerekes Shares Music Video for 'Autumn Dress'

In celebration of the first day of Autumn, Toledo, OH singer-songwriter Mat Kerekes has shared an official music video for track "Autumn Dress", off his latest studio album Ruby. Directed by frequent collaborator Johnny Chew, the video is out now.

Ruby was released in April and is available digitally via Black Cement Records. Best known as lead vocalist of celebrated alt rock band Citizen, Kerekes presents his softer side and showcases his versatility as a singer-songwriter on his solo material. Incorporating elements of pop and alternative, Ruby boasts massive choruses, dynamic arrangements, and infectious melodies.

Kerekes began writing and demoing Ruby at home with no particular goal in mind besides self-expression. However once longtime collaborator Will Yip (Tigers Jaw, Circa Survive) heard the demos, he asked that Kerekes consider releasing them on his Elektra Music Group sub-label Black Cement Records. Kerekes tracked most of the instruments himself, and produced and engineered Ruby in a studio that he built in his garage with his brother.

Last month, Kerekes surprised fans with the release of Ruby (Live In The Garage), an album of stripped-back reinterpretations of all ten tracks from Ruby.

Following his recent appearance at Chicago, IL's Riot Fest 2019, Kerekes embarked on a US tour last week. The two-leg trek will run through November 8, 2019 and feature support from Shortly and Teamonade on leg one, and Motherfolk and Teamonade on leg two.

Mat Kerekes Tour Dates

September 24, 2019 - New York, NY - Rough Trade*

September 25, 2019 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

September 26, 2019 - Washington, DC - Rock N Roll Hotel*

September 27, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*

September 28, 2019 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar*

October 23, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean^

October 25, 2019 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre^

October 26, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^

October 28, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project^

October 29, 2019 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre^

October 31, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall^

November 1, 2019 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction^

November 2, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room^

November 3, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Underground^

November 5, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger^

November 6, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^

November 7, 2019 - Nashville, TN - High Watt^

November 8, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends^

*With Shortly and Teamonade

^With Motherfolk and Teamonade





