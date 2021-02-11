Mat Kearney Releases Video for 'Powerless'

Mat Kearney has released the stunning video for "Powerless," the album opener from his forthcoming record January Flower. Featuring footage from a writing trip to Joshua Tree which gave him the seedlings of January Flower, the video features Kearney in a vast expanse, mirroring the song's meaning. "Powerless" sees Kearney considering what it means to lose power - both literally and figuratively - and embracing the feeling of your life being pleasantly out of control. "That mirrors our experience in life," he notes. "We have all these grand plans and then something else happens and it can become even better than you planned." Watch the video below!

Nashville-based, Oregon-born singer songwriter and producer Mat Kearney has announced his new album January Flower, set for release on May 21st, 2021 via Tomorrow Music/Caroline. Written between an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree with old friend Marshall Roeman and songwriter Eli Teplin and his home studio in Nashville with longtime collaborator Robert Marvin (who also helmed Kearney's breakout Nothing Left To Lose and 2011's chart-topping Young Love), January Flower sees Kearney in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music. "It was about digging down and finding the innocence that comes with wanting to make music solely for the love and passion of doing it," he says. "I wanted to stay true to that voice."

"Powerless" is joined on January Flower by previously released singles "Can't Look Back" and "Grand Canyon," both released in the fall. The new LP follows Kearney's 2018 album, CRAZYTALK, which debuted at #1 on iTunes. Thanks to a vast touring history, which includes treks with artists like John Mayer, Sheryl Crow and NEEDTOBREATHE, dozens of dynamic synchs on leading shows like Greys Anatomy, performances on TODAY Show, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more, plus glowing press over the years from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, and PARADE, Kearney has amassed a devoted and loyal fanbase, racking up 2.5 BILLION streams over his career and over 1.6 MILLION albums sold.

The album is available for pre-orders and pre-saves now.

Watch the video for "Powerless" here: