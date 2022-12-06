Masego Announces 2023 North American Tour
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9, at 10:00 AM local time.
GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego announced an extensive North American tour, which will launch on March 13, 2023 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The You Never Visit Me Tour - named for Masego's forthcoming single, which will be released on December 12 - will include shows at New York City's Terminal 5 (April 1) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 27). See below for itinerary.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale to members of Masego's fan club on Tuesday, December 6, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9, at 10:00 AM local time.
Following the release of his debut album, Lady Lady, Masego embarked on a multi-year headline tour that found him selling out shows and playing festivals on every continent but Antarctica. He is currently touring Europe in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.
The sold-out Australian leg of the tour included a performance at the Sydney Opera House. He has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date,
Masego's recent single "Say You Want Me," won attention from a wide variety of outlets including NPR, VIBE, BET, The Line of Best Fit, HotNewHipHop and Teen Vogue. Placing the track on its Heat Check playlist, NPR hailed the song as "a vibrant cut...settling somewhere between amapiano and dancehall."
VIBE praised the "rhythmic afrobeats-laced R&banger." SoulBounce said, "'Say You Want Me' is a sexy track with an Afrobeats flair thanks to slinky, sleek production and Masego's infusing of his own playboy swagger."
Lady, Lady included the breakout hit single "Tadow," which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay includes the Gold-certified hit "Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver" plus the beautifully reimagined "Mystery Lady (Sego's Remix)." Earlier this year, Masego featured on "Silk," a single from Kojey Radical's Mercury Prize-nominated debut album.
Masego and Devin Morrison's Thanksgiving anthem "Yamz," originally released in 2021, has recently gone viral, with artists like Tank, Charlie Wilson, Mario and more singing the hook to the song in the #YAMZ Challenge and food influencers posting their elaborate "yamz" dishes across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
Masego 2023 You Never Visit Me North American Tour
3/13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
3/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
3/16 - Seattle, WA - - Showbox Sodo
3/17 - Vancouver, BC - - Vogue Theatre
3/18 - Portland, OR - - Roseland Theater
3/20 - Denver, CO - - Ogden Theatre
3/23 - Minneapolis, MN - - First Avenue
3/24 - Chicago, IL - - The Vic Theatre
3/25 - Detroit, MI - - - Royal Oak Music Theatre
3/28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
3/29 - Toronto, ON - - History
3/31 - Boston, MA - - House of Blues
4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
4/4 - Philadelphia, PA - - The Fillmore
4/5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
4/7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
4/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
4/11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
4/12 - Atlanta, GA - - Tabernacle
4/14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
4/15 - Orlando, FL - - House of Blues
4/16 - Miami, FL - - - The Oasis-Wynwood
4/19 - New Orleans, LA - - Republic NOLA
4/21 - Dallas, TX - - - House of Blues
4/22 - Houston, TX - - Warehouse Live
4/23 - Austin, TX - - - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
4/26 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Van Buren
4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Wiltern
Photo Credit: Sam Erickson
From This Author - Michael Major
December 5, 2022
Joshua’s work has been featured by Lincoln Center’s BROADWAY’S FUTURE SONGBOOK, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre’s VILLAGE VOICES, and the Cutting Room. He was a top 5 nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards in 2021 and has recently received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship.
Zoe Sky Jordan Shares 'Just Fine' & 'Achievement of Youth'
December 5, 2022
The title track, 'Selfish', kicks in with echoey, haunting piano and synths trailing a diary style confession which reveals a main plotline of Zoe Sky Jordan’s new album. Penned during the pandemic, which saw Zoe and her husband move in with her parents for seven months, the album is reflective, introspective, investigative and dissective.
Sarantos Releases New Album & Surprise Holiday Single
December 5, 2022
Sarantos is a chart-topping musician, singer-songwriter and philanthropist, based in Chicago. With international iTunes and radio chart hits, in addition to over 350K Spotify streams, he continues to expand his musical portfolio by experimenting and creating innovative music that moves people. Listen to the new releases now!
ATI Releases Fresh New Song 'Mixed Signals'
December 5, 2022
Hailing from one of the great music capitals in the country, Metro Atlanta, singer-songwriter and producer, ATI, is a creative force. Her new single, “Mixed Signals”, gives a respectful nod to the 90’s R&B greats, while blending her unmistakable vocals and new wave R&B style.
Jesus Piece Release New Single 'An Offering To The Night'
December 5, 2022
“An Offering To The Night” is caustic and an exercise in tension-and-release riffage from the guitar team of David Updike and John DiStefano. Bassist Anthony Marinaro and drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K)’s groove-work is as off-kilter as it is distinct and bombastic. At the heart of it all, vocalist Aaron Heard brings the pain with force mental trauma.