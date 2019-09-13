Martin Jensen Drops Single 'Louder'

Multi-platinum DJ and producer Martin Jensen has unveiled raucous new single 'Louder', out now via disco:wax / Universal.



'Louder' sees Jensen deliver a high-energy dancefloor destroyer, fit with an unrelenting drop and infectious vocal sample. It follows on from 'Rubber Bands', last month's collaboration with Australian innovator Timmy Trumpet, and 'Nobody', Jensen's single with fellow multi-platinum artist James Arthur that has so far amassed 70 million Spotify streams.



The Danish artist is best known for his 2016 breakthrough hit 'Solo Dance', which has garnered over 500 million Spotify streams and earned multi-platinum certifications in over 14 countries. Since then, the producer's range of pop-focused singles have seen him rack up collaborations with acts such as The Vamps and James Arthur while amassing over 1 billion Spotify streams in his career to date.



A versatile producer, Martin can also turn his hand to the dance realm, releasing huge dancefloor fillers such as 'Night After Night', 'Sí' and his recent collaboration with Timmy Trumpet, 'Rubber Bands'. Securing a spot in the DJ Mag 'Top 100' list for the past three consecutive years, Jensen has performed across various festivals and clubs, including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, SW4 and London's iconic Ministry of Sound.



Currently in the midst of a global tour, Jensen is set to embark on the Asian leg of dates, with shows in Vietnam, Philippines and China. Turning his sights Stateside, Martin will be performing a string of US dates in November, visiting New York, San Francisco, Denver, Boston and more.



One of the most talented and diverse producers in the game, Martin Jensen again delivers the goods on 'Louder'.





