Maroon 5 and Apple Team Up to Bring 'Memories' to Your Photos App

Maroon 5 and Apple team up to bring the group's hit new single "Memories" to the collection of soundtracks available for the Memories feature in the Photos app on your iPhone and iPad. The feature is available now in Photos on iOS 13 and iPadOS, and marks the first time Apple has collaborated with an artist to launch a new song featured in the Photos app.

The Memories feature in Photos automatically creates curated collections of your most meaningful photos and videos, and beginning today for a limited time, the band's new hit single "Memories" is available as a soundtrack for iOS and iPadOS users in the Photos app. You can easily edit the photos in the Memories feature and select the song as the soundtrack for any of your existing Memories movies, and the Photos app may suggest the band's latest single as the soundtrack to your visual keepsakes. Much like the song's heartfelt message, the movies are meant to be shared and gifted to family and friends.

Maroon 5 had some fun with the app's new capability as well. Utilizing the feature, they chose photos and videos from their two decades together (and before), crafting a sentimental tribute to their journey as lifelong musicians and friends.

About "Memories," front man and co-founder Adam Levine commented, "No matter what happens in the world around you, think about those people you love and share some good memories. We wrote this song to bring people together. It's an important message for right now, and we love that we can still surprise ourselves and our fans after all these years. In addition to the song, the band would also like to share some of our fondest memories that shaped us over the years. We urge you to do the same. Sometimes, amidst all the static, it's a valuable exercise to peel back the layers and share our most basic memories. It's what unites us and makes us one human race."

"Memories" marks the first new music from the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum Los Angeles band since 2017.

The song heralds more music and the band's anxiously awaited seventh full-length coming soon.

As the world waits for more from Maroon 5, share "Memories!"





