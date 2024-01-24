Mark Knopfler to Release New Album 'One Deep River' in April

Mark Knopfler’s new album "One Deep River" is set for release on April 12.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Mark Knopfler to Release New Album 'One Deep River' in April

Mark Knopfler's tenth solo studio album, One Deep River, is set for release on April 12 on his own British Grove label via Blue Note/EMI.

The record will feature 12 new songs, highlighting Knopfler's warm Geordie vocals, his poetic storytelling and richly melodic guitar playing—pre-order/pre-save the LP here. The first single from the album, “Ahead Of The Game,” is out now, a wistful story about a singer/songwriter struggling to make it, set to a distinctively Knopfler riff.

The album's title track, “One Deep River,” reflects Knopfler's deep affection for the river that runs through his childhood home city of Newcastle.

“Crossing the Tyne is always on your mind,” he says. “It's what you were doing when you were leaving as a youngster and that feeling is always the same every time you do it. You're heading out or you're coming back, and it just connects with your childhood. The power of it doesn't go away.”

One Deep River offers an unstoppable flow of future Knopfler classics, with their customarily learned lyrics and refined guitar textures. They draw on a lifetime of genre-crossing ingredients and influences in blues, folk, rock and beyond. One Deep River was produced by Knopfler and his longstanding collaborator Guy Fletcher and was recorded at his state-of-the-art British Grove Studios in London.

The album will be available on CD, double gatefold vinyl, cassette and a special limited-edition box set that will include the album on both vinyl and CD with nine exclusive bonus tracks on LP and CD, a litho print of Knopfler, a guitar pick set and tin and an enamel badge.

The band on One Deep River features Mark Knopfler on guitars, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums, Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar and newcomer Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes and John McCusker plays fiddle, while the Topolski sisters Emma and Tamsin add backing vocals.

All songs are written by Knopfler. Mark Knopfler, singer-songwriter, record producer and composer, is one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He first came to prominence in the 80s as leader of Dire Straits, who created many of the signature songs of the era.  Knopfler broke up the band in 1995 and set off on a new path as a solo artist.

In the ensuing years Knopfler has released nine solo albums of sophisticated rootsy rock and has continued to tour the globe with his band.

Over the years, Mark has written the music for several films, including Local Hero, Cal, The Princess Bride, Last Exit To Brooklyn and Wag The Dog and has played and recorded with a number of artists, including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Tina Turner, Randy Newman and Chet Atkins. Knopfler was made an OBE in 1999 and was given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2012.

photo credit: Murdo McLeod



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Reds, Pinks & Purples Announces New LP; Shares New Single Photo
The Reds, Pinks & Purples Announces New LP; Shares New Single

Crystalizing the tragic self-celebrating kingdoms of fortunate failures, false heroes, music press deities of limitless deceit, hometown dive gods and humanity in the grips of all its romanticized wonder and woe — the latest missive from DIY pop titan The Reds, Pinks & Purples takes aim at the threads of hope.

2
Grandaddy Shares New Single Ahead of February Album Photo
Grandaddy Shares New Single Ahead of February Album

Legendary indie-rock band Grandaddy will release their hotly anticipated first new studio album in 7 years Blu Wav via Dangerbird Records. Final album preview single 'Long as I'm Not the One' is a heartbreak ballad set to a deceivingly lush, comforting composition that chugs along and envelops listeners like a warm blanket.

3
The Longest Johns Announce New Album & Release New Single Photo
The Longest Johns Announce New Album & Release New Single

The Longest Johns set their fifth album and release a new single. The fifth studio album from The Longest Johns is a unique take on traditional folk and shanties which is their “most fantastic splendiferous journey yet”, according to the band members Jonathan ‘JD' Darley, Andy Yates and Robbie Sattin.

4
Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Paris Hilton celebrates her son's first birthday party and talks about singing him 'Love is Blind' as a lullaby. She also discusses her new music and collaborating with Sia. Kathy Hilton joins the conversation and emotionally recalls meeting Phoenix for the first time, sharing her nickname and giving marriage advice. Watch videos!

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC