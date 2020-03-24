Marisa Maino Announces Debut Concept Album

Pop artist Marisa Maino announced today the forthcoming release of her debut concept album, Stages of Love and Heartbreak - available April 10. The 7-song album, distributed via AWAL, was produced by Jordan Sapp and Mike Robinson, with songs co-written by Allison Veltz-Cruz, Bre Kennedy, Sarah Troy and more. The project includes four previously released singles - "Hot," "Boy Toy," "Ever Young" and "Want U Like That" - as well as new songs "Bored & Brokenhearted," "Mistake" and "Love Sux."

To pre-save the album, visit https://marisamaino.ffm.to/stages

"My goal is always to release music that's as organic and honest as possible," said Maino. "With this latest project, I tried to document every stage of love-from lust to dust-in a way that felt familiar and comfortable to listeners. I want Stages of Love and Heartbreak to be a go-to for fans-whatever stage of love they're experiencing."

"The world is really scary right now, and releasing music is scary enough," Maino added. "I cried over my piano while writing many of these. I've cried in the shower to the rest of the songs on this album. I've cried in my car. Honestly, I think maybe I cry a lot, but that's not the point. I guess what I'm trying to say is I hope these songs give listeners an emotional release similar to what they have given me."

Beginning in 2017, Maino independently released three singles-starting with "equally sad and humorous" tune "Hot" (PopDust)-which quickly saw over 500,000 streams on Spotify alone. Follow-up single "Boy Toy" further introduced Maino's "edgy brand of pop" (CelebMix), and the track quickly bested the previous release with over 1 million streams. "Ever Young," is a "drive you to the dance floor..." tune that further exemplified her "signature style with a retro-lab 80s Miami feel" (PopDust). Most recently, she bundled the three singles and released them in a 4-song EP along with new song and title track, "Want U Like That." Collectively, Maino's music has amassed over 2 million streams organically.

In late 2019, Maino's independent success caught the attention of Kyle Avenarius, LA-based A&R rep for AWAL.

"From day one talking to Kyle, I knew he was going to be a champion for my music. I'm excited to release Stages of Love and Heartbreak via AWAL, and so looking forward to working with the entire AWAL team," said Maino.

Maino is currently working on a series of music videos to accompany the concept album, and previously released a lyric video for "Want U Like That" last month.





Related Articles View More Music Stories