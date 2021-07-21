Marian Hill Release New Music Video 'omg'

NYC's famed alt-pop duo Marian Hill are officially on the rise. Latest release "oOo that's my type" ft. the fiery Yung Baby Tate has caused quite a ripple in the social media sphere and has been praised by the likes of PAPER, Paste Magazine, Revolt, and more as their hit single "Down" is once again moving up the Shazaam charts. Now the duo, known for innovative alt-electronic music, have released a new single/video "omg,".

"omg" continues to push the limits of indie electronic by infusing elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop. "omg" ushers you into a playground of dark bass and playful production choices where we see a side of Marian Hill that doesn't take itself too seriously.

"omg is the first song we've ever written that makes us laugh," share the duo. "We discovered such a fun zany stir-crazy energy with it, and had so much fun taking the usual sexy Marian Hill vibe to its comedic extreme. As soon as we wrote the song we saw the whole video - the lyrics are basically a script for it."



Chances are you're familiar with the established duo- comprised of producer Jeremy Lloyd and vocalist Samantha Gongol - who released their debut EP, Play, in 2013. Two years later came Sway, an expanded collection of songs, this time officially released through Photo Finish and Republic Records. The seven track project featured the smokey, trap-jazz hit "One Time," which went viral on Vine and rewarded Lloyd and Gongol with a gigantic bump in popularity.