Marian Hill Release New Music Video 'omg'
Latest release "oOo that's my type" ft. the fiery Yung Baby Tate has caused quite a ripple in the social media sphere.
Chances are you're familiar with the established duo- comprised of producer Jeremy Lloyd and vocalist Samantha Gongol - who released their debut EP, Play, in 2013. Two years later came Sway, an expanded collection of songs, this time officially released through Photo Finish and Republic Records. The seven track project featured the smokey, trap-jazz hit "One Time," which went viral on Vine and rewarded Lloyd and Gongol with a gigantic bump in popularity.
"One of the most amazing things about being discovered on the internet is you don't have to tough it out at bars and shows, it kind of happens over night," Gongol says. "But it also didn't give me time to figure out my performance, to become confident." Act One, their debut record, arrived in 2016 and brought the spotlight of virality onto the duo again. Apple featured the album's single, "Down," in an AirPods commercial nearly a year after Act One's release, boosting the infectious single to #21 on the Billboard 100, and pushing Marian Hill through the mainstream bubble. The duo have garnered 2.2 Billion worldwide streams, have played coveted late night shows like Fallon, and performed at Grammy parties.
Marian Hill showed how prolific they can be when they returned with their sophomore record only a year later. Unusual (June 2018) is 10 taut tracks including lead single "Subtle Thing" and garnered various tastemaker press approvals from the likes of PAPER Magazine, Billboard & Refinery 29. The record saw the duo solidify their position as a singular voice in modern pop and was paired with a series of ten one-minute visual episodes invoking the work of filmmakers Roy Andersson and Peter Campus.
