Mariah Carey Announces Holiday Tour To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut Christmas Album

Today global singing and songwriting icon Mariah Carey has announced an exclusive limited engagement holiday run with her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour, presented by Hallmark Channel. This tour marks a special milestone in the legacy of Carey's beloved album, Merry Christmas, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this holiday season. Mariah will bring an extravagant, festive outing that only she can deliver to limited cities across the U.S. this winter. Her special run of can't-miss shows will bring out the festive spirit in fans of all ages.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour will be filled with Carey's most recognizable hits, as well as the internationally celebrated music from Carey's Merry Christmas album, re-releasing on November 1st, in recognition of the 25th anniversary (to the day!) of the album's original release date.

Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive holiday run will kick off November 22nd in Las Vegas and travel the east coast starting December 7th in Atlantic City before making stops in Washington D.C., Uncasville, and Boston. The tour will wrap December 15th in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden - which is the first time Carey will perform her Christmas show at the venue.

Mariah Carey will offer her fan club members first access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, October 1st at 10am local time through Thursday, October 3rd at 10pm local time. Fans who pre-order the Deluxe Anniversary Edition of Merry Christmas will receive an exclusive pre-sale code valid from Tuesday, October 1st at 11am local time until Thursday, October 3rd at 10pm local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 2nd at 10am local time until Thursday, October 3 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the east coast dates go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 4th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the Las Vegas dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit Toys for Tots, a 72-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. Unwrapped toys will also be collected at each event for donation to Toys for Tots.

The Queen of Christmas recently announced she is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas albumthis year by releasing a 2-CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition for fans on November 1st. The new deluxe edition includes the original album, plus a bonus disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah's 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy and additional seasonal tracks. Various configurations include D2C products, 7" and 12" vinyl, cassette singles, CD and digital configurations. The original album and the ubiquitous "All I Want For Christmas Is You" were both recently certified 6x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Pre-orders for the Deluxe Anniversary Edition are available HERE.

Mariah's continued record-breaking achievements, celebrations and surprises are expected to escalate for the 2019 Holiday Season.

Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You presented by Hallmark Channel Tour Dates - Tickets on sale Friday, October 4:

Saturday, December 7, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Monday, December 9, 2019 Washington, DC The Theater MGM National Harbor

Thursday, December 12, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, December 13, 2019 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sunday, December 15, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Mariah Carey 2019/2020 Las Vegas Dates

- Tickets on sale now:

All I Want For Christmas Is You presented by Hallmark Channel

Friday, November 22, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, November 29, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 30, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

The Butterfly Returns

Friday, February 14, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, February 15, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, February 21, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, February 22, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace





