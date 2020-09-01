Maren Morris Earns Five 2020 CMA Award Nominations

The nominations include Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.

Award winning superstar Maren Morris earns five nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards: Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Bones," and two tracks in contention for Musical Event of the Year-her alternate version of "The Bones" with Hozier and her appearance on Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around And Fell In Love."

Additionally, the Platinum single "The Bones" is #1 at Mainstream A.C. radio this week, marking the third time Maren has reached the top of the airplay radio charts with this track. The song was also the number one gainer this week, with an increase of 158 spins.

Most recently, Maren shared two new tracks, "Just for Now"-recorded during the HERO sessions and cowritten with her husband Ryan Hurd and longtime collaborator Busbee who tragically passed away last year, and "Takes Two"- recorded during the sessions for her record-shattering 2019 album GIRL and cowritten with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, the songwriters she collaborated with on the hit single "GIRL."

"The Bones" spent 19 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, where it became the longest leading #1 by a solo female artist after its 11th week. When the song first earned #1 on the chart in February-which followed the chart-topping stint of "GIRL" last summer-it marked the first time since 2016 that a solo country female artist had two #1s from the same album. "The Bones" also achieved the longest post-peak run on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio chart in April, nine weeks following its second week at #1 in February, and was the first solo female back-to-back #1 since 2012. Additionally, "The Bones" reached the top 20 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs and Mediabase Hot A.C. in April. Her latest single, "To Hell & Back," was the second most-added at country radio upon impact, with 41 first week stations.

In March, Maren received RIAA Gold certification for GIRL, which shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman, with 23.96 million streams in its first week. In addition, Maren played her biggest show to date for more than 60,000 fans at the Houston Rodeo-watch her exclusive interview with Anthony Mason for CBS This Morning here-and she leads the 2020 ACM Awards nominations this year with five nods including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for GIRL.

Photo Credit: Alex Ferrari

