Marcus King Band Confirms 'The Darling Blue Tour (Pt. 1)' This Fall

Fresh on the heels of confirming their new album, Marcus King Band sets a North American headline tour—The Darling Blue Tour (Pt. 1). The 13-date run kicks off September 11 in Davenport, including stops in Memphis, Albuquerque, Little Rock and more. Support across select dates comes from Angel White, Laci Kaye Booth and Carter Faith

The artist presale begins Wednesday, July 16 at 10 A.M. local time, followed by Spotify presale on Thursday, July 17 at 10 A.M. local time, and local presales at 12 P.M. local time. General on sale begins Friday, July 18 at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets and more information HERE.

Their forthcoming album, Darling Blue, is set for release on September 26 via American Records/Republic Records. Pre-order/pre-save HERE, and listen to just released tracks “Here Today” featuring Jamey Johnson and Kaitlin Butts and “Carry Me Home” from the LP.

The album finds Grammy-nominated Marcus King reuniting with his longtime live band for their first recorded album together since 2018’s Carolina Confessions. Inspired heavily by his home state of South Carolina, the new album incorporates elements of country, folk, psychedelic rock and Motown-era R&B.

The Marcus King Band Family Reunion music festival will return for its fourth installment this summer, taking place in Charleston, SC for the first time ever. Over the course of two days—August 23 and 24—the festival will see performances by the Marcus King Band, Jamey Johnson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Molly Tuttle, Hiss Golden Messenger and more. Tickets and more information are HERE.

This year also finds King hitting the road with Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Eric Church and Dwight Yoakam. Find a complete list of dates below. In addition to King’s performance at Bonnaroo, he recently took the stage at CMA Fest in Nashville, performing at Nissan Stadium alongside Brooks & Dunn. He also played Spotify House before joining forces with Jordan Davis for a performance of their unreleased track, “Louisiana Stick.”

Greenville, South Carolina-born, Nashville-based Marcus King started performing alongside his blues guitarist father when he was eight years old. He made his solo debut with El Dorado (2020), produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. He followed up El Dorado with Young Blood (2022), also produced by Auerbach.

TOUR DATES

July 16—San Sebastian, ES—Victoria Eugenia Antzokia

July 17—Madrid, ES—Noches Del Botánico

July 18—Vila Nova De Gaia, PT—Meo Mares Vivas

July 20—Santa Domingo De La Calzada, ES—Rockland Art Festival

July 27—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory*

July 29—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre*

July 30—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Theater*

August 1—Mammoth Lakes, CA—Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza

August 2—Sacramento, CA—Channel 24*

August 14—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

August 15—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

August 16—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

August 17—Jackson, WY—Snow King Mountain

August 23—Charleston, SC—Marcus King Band Family Reunion Festival

August 24—Charleston, SC—Marcus King Band Family Reunion Festival

August 31—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival

September 5—Madison, IN—Unbroken Circle Festival At Bicentennial Park

September 11—Davenport, IA—Capitol Theater*

September 12—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena‡

September 15-21—Seattle, WA—Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Alaska

September 25—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center§

September 26—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum§

September 27—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center§

September 28—St. Louis, MO—Evolution Festival

October 2—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena§

October 3—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena§

October 9—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse§

October 10—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena§

October 11—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Arena§

October 12—Peoria, IL—Civic Center Theater*

October 14—Lawrence, KS—Liberty Hall*

October 16—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land**

October 17—Stephenville, TX—Twisted J Live

October 18—Austin, TX—Moody Center**

October 19—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s††

October 21—Starkville, MS—Rick’s Cafe††

October 23—Memphis, TN—Graceland*

October 24—Fairhope, AL—Live at Five*

October 25—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at The BJCC‡October 30—Catoosa, OK—Hard Rock Live

October 31—Little Rock, AR—The Hall‡‡

November 1—Gonzales, LA—Boots On The Bayou

November 2—Corpus Christi, TX—Concrete Street Pavilion‡‡

November 5—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage (indoors)‡‡

November 6—Albuquerque, NM—Revel‡‡

November 11-16—Los Angeles, CA—Blue Note LA

May 29—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

*with Angel White

†with Chris Stapleton

‡with Cody Johnson

§with Eric Church

**with Dwight Yoakam

††Laci Kaye Booth

‡‡Carter Faith