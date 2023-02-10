Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marcus Gad & Tribe Release New Album 'Ready For Battle'

Marcus Gad & Tribe Release New Album 'Ready For Battle'

The record is out now digitally in North America, with the physical versions (double LP vinyl and CD) coming out on March 3 within the territory.

Feb. 10, 2023  

After three years of waiting, Marcus Gad & Tribe finally deliver their new creation, Ready For Battle. It's the fourth studio album by the New Caledonian artist working together with his band Tribe, which began backing Gad in 2017 for the album Chanting.

The record releases digitally in North America on February 10, with the physical versions (double LP vinyl and CD) coming out on March 3 within the territory.

Ready For Battle revisits recurring themes that Marcus Gad has wrestled with in his music throughout his young career: cultivating a spiritual conscience in yourself; deep love and praise for nature; pushing for a collective awakening to change our current way of living before it destroys us and our world.

These topics have always been important but have become even more essential to champion in our post-pandemic existence. With this album, Marcus Gad shares a message that stays true to his guiding principle: two feet planted on the ground, head in the cosmos.

Although the album was written and recorded between 2018 and 2019, in a world not yet subject to the drastic rules put in place to survive the global health crisis, Marcus was already practicing what he preached, striving to live consciously, and urging others to follow his lead.

At that time, the songs Gad wrote for this album in many ways foretold what awaited us, but they feel just as resonant now: an invitation to take advantage of our fundamental rights, which for many seemed to be taken for granted. Ready For Battle was prescient: we were going to have to prepare to defend our rights, our humanity, and our resources. This has only become clearer upon release of the album a few years later.

Marcus Gad reminds us that we are up against the manipulations of multinationals and complicit governments that, in the name of economic growth, privatize and dispossess primordial resources such as water, or genetically modify the staple crops that feed humanity.

For this reason, he calls for battle; not of actual physical war, but of resistance to a model that he considers outdated, armed with our spiritual, individual, and collective consciences, our will to maintain our status as free human beings, and to rethink our lives to be more in accordance with our environment. Ready For Battle's 14 tracks are a call for solidarity in opposition to the individualistic, profit-driven world that divides us and conquers us.

Musically, this record also exemplifies this collective approach, as it was recorded live in the studio, with all the musicians playing together at the same time, as opposed to the more traditional method of individual studio sessions and overdubs. This group work in the studio allows for artistic emulation, small changes in tempo, spontaneous touches of color, and a tighter overall sound, especially with a top notch band like Tribe working so hard to achieve unity in the sessions.

Following the unique sidestep release of Brave New World (also out on Easy Star - 2021), which featured Marcus working with producer Tamal on more programmed and electronically created tracks, Ready For Battle returns Gad & Tribe to their unique musical family unit, sounding a sonic war cry that cannot be ignored.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo credited : Damalistik



OUTSIDE AKA Matt Cooper Shares New Single Then It Hits You Photo
OUTSIDE AKA Matt Cooper Shares New Single 'Then It Hits You'
‘Then It Hits You’ sees Cooper on top form with lush, melodic keys, rolling, syncopated drums and slick production. Joining him is Marie Dahlstrom delivering emotive, soulful vocals as Cooper brings an outro of dubstep-esque beats and keys. Marie Dahlstrom is a Danish vocalist, producer and songwriter.
Beau Nair Releases His Eighth Studio Album APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION Photo
Beau Nair Releases His Eighth Studio Album APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION
After years on the road crisscrossing the United States prolific outlaw country singer-songwriter Beau Nair recently started releasing his catalog of music that he wrote, recorded and produced during the pandemic.
Jill Barber Finds A Precious And Empowering Balance Between The Spotlight And Motherhood W Photo
Jill Barber Finds A Precious And Empowering Balance Between The Spotlight And Motherhood With 'Homemaker'
 “One day I was headlining Massey Hall, and the next day I was sweeping a messy hall,” jokes Juno-nominated songwriter Jill Barber about the origins of her brand new album Homemaker. 
Chessa Rich Shares New Single Julia From Forthcoming LP Photo
Chessa Rich Shares New Single 'Julia' From Forthcoming LP
Chessa Rich releases “Julia” from the forthcoming album Deeper Sleeper. Featuring Alex Bingham of Hiss Golden Messenger on bass and synths and Joseph Terrell of Mipso on background vocals, “Julia” is a treatise on the creative process, paying homage to the titular Julia Cameron and her 1992 book The Artist’s Way.

From This Author - Michael Major


Matteo Bocelli Teams Up With Indian Superstars Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa on New Single 'I Miss You Amore'Matteo Bocelli Teams Up With Indian Superstars Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa on New Single 'I Miss You Amore'
February 10, 2023

“I Miss You Amore” – a romantic new single from Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, composer/producer Amaal Mallik and lyricist/producer Kunaal Vermaa. Together, they tell an evocative, universal tale of love, loss and regret with Matteo singing in English and twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar singing in Hindi.
Justin Bieber Co-Signed Eddie Benjamin Returns With 'All For Nothing'Justin Bieber Co-Signed Eddie Benjamin Returns With 'All For Nothing'
February 10, 2023

Critically acclaimed Australian singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin returns with his newest single, “All For Nothing.” Directed by Rupert Hoeller and shot in Vienna, Austria, the accompanying visual finds him inside of an ornate mansion. Watch the new music video now!
Magnolia Park Share New Track Feat. Ethan Ross 'Do Or Die'Magnolia Park Share New Track Feat. Ethan Ross 'Do Or Die'
February 10, 2023

Orlando band Magnolia Park are known for their genre bending talents with hip-hop and heavy influences at the forefront of their production. Their love of experimentation knows no bounds, and they share an aggressive new track in collaboration with rapper Ethan Ross titled “Do Or Die.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Glockenbach, Joel Corry, & Tenchi Release 'Yeah (Feat. Clockclock)'Glockenbach, Joel Corry, & Tenchi Release 'Yeah (Feat. Clockclock)'
February 10, 2023

Glockenbach, Joel Corry, Tenchi, and ClockClock release their new single “Yeah.” Glockenbach is the only DJ act with two top 20 singles in the 2022 annual airplay charts and has been awarded gold and platinum in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for over 200 million total streams of tracks such as 'Redlight', 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Brooklyn.'
Ella Vos Unveils New Single 'Salty' Featuring Tei ShiElla Vos Unveils New Single 'Salty' Featuring Tei Shi
February 10, 2023

Created with her husband Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Noah Cyrus) in their home studios in Highland Park, Los Angeles, SUPERGLUE is Vos’ first full length record since 2020. Vos previously shared the videos for three album tracks—“Mindreader,” “Mountain” and “Glitter and Tears”—the latter of which was reworked by Thai-American Myra Molloy.
share