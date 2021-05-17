Manu Crooks Drops Powerful 'Where You Gonna Run' Visual

One of the most forward-thinking rap artists to emerge from Australia, and a decisively prominent player in the scene, Ghanaian-Australian hip-hop artist Manu Crooks has released his new single and video for "Where You Gonna Run" available on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

CLICK HERE to listen to the raw Sid Mallick-produced record and HERE for the powerful accompanying video directed by Daniel Merson. "Where You Gonna Run" is the latest track from Crooks this year, whose other 2021 releases include "Don't Cross The Line" with Hooligan Hefs and "Fall Apart."

While releasing a string of singles over the years, Manu has accrued over 40 million streams on Spotify alone, making his mark across the entire globe very present. This ascent has forged working relationships with established brands such as Adidas and Red Bull while also landing him on the continent's largest festivals (Splendour in the Grass, Listen Out, Falls Festival) - not to mention being one of the first Australian acts to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in the US.

With the onset of a global pandemic giving the world its gloomiest outlook, there has been no better time for Manu to unleash his signature mood-driven sound with his follow-up project set to release later this year. With this immense anticipation and the weight of a continent on his back, the Sydney native continues to break down boundaries with his eyes firmly set on international stardom.

Watch the visual here: