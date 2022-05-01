Mallory Bechtel Sings 'Happy Tears' from YOUNG DR. JEKYLL

NYSO Records has just released another single from composer Philip David Stern's concept musical Young Dr Jekyll. Featuring Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), "Happy Tears" is a key song in the love story between characters Charlie, who is disguised as a man to attend med school, and Arthur Jekyll, the artistic brother of protagonist Young Dr. Harry Jekyll.

Earlier this month, NYSO Records released "Be More" featuring Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), who sings the part of Arthur. In the song, Arthur confesses his secret love for his best friend Charlie. Both songs are now available for streaming on all music platforms.

Listen to Mallory Bechtel sing "Happy Tears" here: https://fanlink.to/Happytears

Listen to "Be More," sung by Antonio Cipriano, here: https://fanlink.to/g7QQ

For more information about NYSO Records and Philip David Stern's Young Dr. Jekyll, visit nysorecords.com or pdstern.com

Mallory Bechtel made her Broadway debut as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on July 31, 2018. Apart from performing on stage, Bechtel has appeared in various shows and films. In 2018, Bechtel appeared on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 19). The same year she was cast in Ari Aster's supernatural horror film, Hereditary. In 2020, Bechtel appeared in FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.

Her cover of Requiem from Dear Evan Hansen garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube and gained her a social audience of over sixty thousand followers on YouTube and Instagram collectively. Bechtel is scheduled to perform in the musical, Bye Bye Birdie, as Kim MacAfee, at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in 2020.



Pictured: Mallory Bechtel singing Happy Tears at Monolisa recording studio, Astoria NY.