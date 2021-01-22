Maggie Lindemann Releases Debut EP 'PARANOIA'

Today, rock/alt/pop songstress Maggie Lindemann has unveiled her debut EP, PARANOIA, via her own label swixxzaudio and Caroline Records. PARANOIA is comprised of eight tracks that show Maggie coming into her own as an artist with a dark, enigmatic, and thrilling alt/rock sound. Having accumulated over a billion streams since she began her career in 2015, the 22-year-old is finally ready to present her highly anticipated first official body of work to the world.

Listen to PARANOIA below.

"I'm so excited for the world to finally hear what I've been working on for the last 2 years. Every song has a different story, and I can't wait to see how they're interpreted. thank you for the continuous support throughout it all, I love you guys," said Maggie.

Throughout 2020, Maggie Lindemann released four tracks from PARANOIA, "Knife Under My Pillow," "GASLIGHT! (feat. Siiickbrain)," "Scissorhands," and "Loner," which have all quickly become both fan and press favorites. In the last weeks of 2020 Alternative Press named PARANOIA one of their 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021 and Billboard named PARANOIA's third single "Scissorhands" one of its Top 25 Rock Songs of 2020. Maggie recently went on FUSE TV's Mind Massage to give an ASMR interview and discuss her transition from "Pretty Girl" to PARANOIA - watch that HERE. The EP was executive produced by Maggie Lindemann and Gerald Tennison.

A limited amount of PARANOIA vinyl will be available for preorder today at 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST on shopmaggielindemann.com - and will be released on March 19. This week, Maggie also released the fifth episode of her swixxzaudio podcast, in which she answered questions submitted by fans - listen to that HERE.

Additionally, Maggie made her acting debut in Machine Gun Kelly's wildly popular film, Downfalls High, which came out just one week ago and did 16 million views in its opening weekend.

Maggie Lindemann has quietly emerged as one of pop's most subversive forces. Without a filter, her uncompromising approach drove the breakout "Pretty Girl" to platinum status and over 1 billion streams in addition to anthems such as "Obsessed" (66.2 million Spotify streams) and "Couple of Kids" (41.3 million Spotify streams). She capped off 2019 with track "Friends Go" [feat. Travis Barker], which Ones To Watch described as "an electrifying, almost retro pop track." 2019 also saw Maggie successfully launch her SWIXXZ clothing line. Most recently (during quarantine), Maggie has also started her own podcast, swixxzaudio. At 22 years of age, Maggie has truly uncovered her voice as a songwriter and injected a fierce dose of honesty regarding anxieties, obsessions, and insecurities into her new material. Her most recently released song, "Loner," was described by Billboard as one that "glorifies the idea of being on your own, while simultaneously wishing that she wasn't hard-wired for life by yourself."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Samantha Simmons