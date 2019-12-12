Magdalena Bay Releases New Song 'Oh Hell'

Magdalena Bay has released her new song "Oh Hell" today. It's next up in a string of singles that have been getting some great early recognition, including two back-to-back #1 Hype Machine singles "Killshot" and "Good Intentions".



Listen below!

Capable of teaching a pop masterclass and drawing praise from the likes of V Magazine, MTV, Earmilk, Clash, Gorilla Vs. Bear, Substream, Atwood, The Line of Best Fit, and more, Magdalena Bay seamlessly stitch together old and new, breathing new life into the neon late-night and offbeat cinematic nostalgia of the eighties with savant-like skill to create their own handcrafted, occasionally peculiar, sound and vision that packages melancholic themes inside a high-gloss, otherworldly pop sound. Taking inspiration from both Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX, the playlist darlings have been making music together since high school and are a regular staple on Spotify's official Indie Pop, All New Indie, and HYPERPOP lists with more than 4 million streams and counting.





