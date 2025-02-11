Magdalena Bay Adds Fall 2025 Headline Dates After Selling Out Spring Stops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following two sold-out headline tours in 2024, acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay add more Fall dates to their 2025 headline tour, with stops in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and more—see full routing below, and sign up HERE for the artist presale beginning Thursday, February 13 at 10:00A.M. local time. Tickets are on sale to the public starting Friday, February 14 at 10:00A.M. local time.

This fall run will find Magdalena Bay playing their largest rooms to date, including The Anthem in Washington D.C., MGM Music Hall in Boston and two nights at Los Angeles’ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The newly-added shows follow previously confirmed dates in the Spring with Sam Austins supporting, nearly all of which have sold out.

The upcoming headline run is in continued celebration of the band’s wildly successful sophomore album, Imaginal Disk, released to widespread critical acclaim in August via Mom+Pop Music, written and produced in full by Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin —get it HERE. Featured on Best of 2024 lists from Paste Magazine— which named single “Death & Romance” the #1 song of the year—The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vulture, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vogue and more, Imaginal Disk found Magdalena Bay selling out every date of their 2024 North American and European/U.K. headline tours, making their late night debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with a performance of “Image,” which was later reworked by Grimes, and even getting a nod to the Imaginal Disk album cover from Rosalía’s Halloween costume.

Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, producer, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Mercurial World, in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world—including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli xcx, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

MAGDALENA BAY LIVE 2025

April 21—Richmond, VA—The National (SOLD-OUT)*

April 23—New York, NY—Terminal 5

April 25—New York, NY—Terminal 5 (SOLD-OUT) *

April 26—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall (SOLD-OUT) *

April 28—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

April 29—Boston, MA—Citizen House of Blues (SOLD-OUT) *

April 30—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall*

May 2—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues (SOLD-OUT) *

May 3—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theater (SOLD-OUT) *

May 4—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall (SOLD-OUT) *

May 6—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo RiverWorks*

May 7—Toronto, ON—HISTORY (SOLD-OUT) *

May 9—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall (SOLD-OUT) *

May 10—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD-OUT) *

May 11—Kansas City, MO—Midland Theater*

May 13—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD-OUT) *

May 14—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at the Complex*

May 16—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre (SOLD-OUT)*

May 17—San Diego, CA—Wonderfront Festival

September 18—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

September 23—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

September 26—Los Angeles, CA—Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

September 27—Los Angeles, CA—Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

October 5—Dallas, TX—House of Blues

October 7—Indianapolis, IN—Old National Centre - Egyptian Room

October 8—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works

October 12—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

October 14—Houston, TX—House of Blues

October 15—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore

October 17—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

October 20—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy

October 21—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz

October 22—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa

October 24—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 25—Washington, DC—The Anthem

October 26—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

* Sam Austins supporting

Bold = new date

Photo credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

