Mae Muller & NEIKED Share 'Better Days' Acoustic Version

British singer/songwriter Mae Muller and Swedish hitmaker NEIKED share the acoustic version of their recent smash single "Better Days," currently one of the fastest-growing songs in the U.S.

Accompanied by a captivating video, "Better Days (Acoustic)" premieres as the original version with NEIKED x Polo G, jumps to #29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, was the #1 most added song at Pop radio for two consecutive weeks and is fast approaching 100 million streams worldwide.

In a departure from the original track's dance-ready collision of radiant horns, glittering synth, and pulse-pounding beats, "Better Days (Acoustic)" arrives as a gorgeously stark slow-burner. With its backdrop of gently snapped beats and NEIKED's graceful guitar work, the song takes on a new intensity as Mae's vocals shift from soulful to growling to heartbreakingly tender. Meanwhile, the video finds Mae alone in an empty London nightclub (the famed Lightbox in Vauxhall), fully commanding the viewer's attention as she delivers a beautifully expressive and intimate performance of the song. Directed by Raja Virdi (Phase Films), the moody but dazzlingly colorful visual co-stars NEIKED, whose image appears on the blurry screen of a TV set in the center of the club.

Produced by Swedish hitmaker NEIKED and released in September, the original version of "Better Days" includes a verse from platinum-selling rapper Polo G. Along with debuting at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100, the track amassed over 65 million streams in just five days, earned Top 10 charting across Spotify and Apple, and emerged as a Top 5 trending sound on both TikTok and Snap. In addition, the fantastically retro video for "Better Days" has now surpassed five million views.

Recently named a YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise, Mae made waves last year with her much-acclaimed Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you, an eight-track project built on her fearlessly honest yet free-spirited approach to songwriting. Made with producers/co-writers like Rick Nowels (Madonna, Lana Del Rey), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Alicia Keys), Skyler Stonestreet (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa), and Kenny Beats (FKA twigs, Ed Sheeran), the EP brings Mae's raw vulnerability to an immaculately composed but unpredictable brand of pop music.

Watch the music video for the new version here: