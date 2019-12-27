Madonna Cancels Final US Tour Date, Europe Shows Still Scheduled

Madonna cancelled her Miami show on Sunday at the last minute. The singer then took to Instagram to explain it was due to "indescribable pain" from an injury.

In the post she said, "I spent the last two days with doctors. Scans, ultrasounds, X Rays, poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l'am to continue my tour - I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button."

See her Instagram post below.

In October, Madonna canceled a New York City date due to a knee injury and she canceled three shows in Boston last month, citing unspecified pain.

Madonna's European leg of the "Madame X" tour is still scheduled to begin on January 12 in Lisbon, Portugal.





Related Articles View More Music Stories