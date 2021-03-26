Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The track is accompanied by an official music video featuring creative direction from Medley herself.

Mar. 26, 2021  
Maddie Medley Debuts New Single 'Wild Parts'

Elektra Records artist Maddie Medley has debuted new single "Wild Parts." Written alongside Sam DeRosa (lovelytheband, Lukas Graham, Madison Beer) and fellow Nashville darling Briston Maroney, the lush ballad is available now on all streaming platforms. The track is accompanied by an official music video featuring creative direction from Medley herself, streaming now on the artist's official YouTube channel.

Medley elaborated on the track, "Both the writing and the recording of 'Wild Parts' came together very organically. The song itself holds a lot of memories for me, a lot of real-life and dreamt-up scenarios from a really wonderful time in my life. As a musician, there's nothing more empowering than listening to a song and going, 'This sounds like me.' 'Wild Parts' sounds like me, and I'm so thankful for that."

"Wild Parts" marks the first taste of new music since the Nashville-based artist shared her debut EP Coming of Age, Pt. 1 last spring. The EP was heralded by single "Buzz," which premiered via FLOOD Magazine, and was accompanied by a dreamy music video directed by Christopher Good (Waxahatchee, Mitski, Kevin Morby). On the EP's title track, Medley brings her purposeful introspection to a brilliantly slow-burning epic, each line electrified by her mesmerizing vocals. Produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, "Coming of Age" reflects on existential frustration and delivers a daring refusal to compromise her own complexity. Coming of Age, Pt. 1 EP is available now on all DSPs.

Praised by NPR for her "haunting vulnerability and stark openness," Medley's music documents the strange and sometimes-treacherous journey of becoming yourself. Building a powerful tension between her beguiling voice and penetrating songwriting-a dynamic equally informed by Patsy Cline and '90s riot grrrl bands-the 22-year-old artist ultimately finds a quiet strength in boldly following her own intuition.

Listen here:


