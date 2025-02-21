Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Pisces Knockout'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning artist and activist, Madame Gandhi, has shared “Pisces Knockout”, the first single off of her upcoming album, Let Me Be Water (expected May 2025). Made in collaboration with global music equity nonprofit, We Make Noise, and worked on exclusively by female, trans, and gender-nonconforming musicians, Madame Gandhi’s latest track is a testament to the expansiveness, resilience, and power of human nature. Lyrically, the song calls out the misogyny central to the music industry.

Co-produced by Colby Lapolla, “Pisces Knockout” is an agile powerhouse of a song and an ode to Gandhi’s time spent training in boxing with a team of 10 women under her partner and Team GB gold-medalist boxer, Lesley Sackey. Paced to a steady flow of power-hook shots and the intoxicating Indian Sarangi, the track is a realization of her own personal power, strength, stamina, and commitment, as Madame Gandhi boldly proclaims: “See with my mind’s eye, I’m awake / I’m alive and it’s no mistake / The Universe givin’ me the signs / That I woke up ready to be the light”.

“Pisces Knockout” is a fiery, beat-heavy addition to the rhythmic, eclectic contact-high of Let Me Be Water (Gandhi was the former percussionist for artist M.I.A and is no stranger to electronic drum production as a central aesthetic to her music). Both the single and the album it calls home ooze self-empowerment and awareness, and is inspired by Madame Gandhi’s time quite literally traveling to the ends of the world - the Arctic Circle and Antarctica - where she recorded the sounds of glaciers melting with hydrophones she built herself at Stanford’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics. She notes: “I’ve drawn a lot of inspiration from nature. This is about realizing that we are nature”

Co-produced and performed by Gandhi and composed by 40 women and gender-expansive creatives with the intention of appreciating both the grandeur of nature and humanity’s role in our environment, Let Me Be Water is the ultimate act of collaboration. Whether you’re dancing, celebrating, working out, or just getting your day going, the organic symphonic wonderland of Madame Gandhi champions the spirit of undeterred love, connection, and empowerment.

Madame Gandhi will be an official showcasing artist at SXSW this March, and is also performing a headline show at Brooklyn Bowl in New York on March 20th. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Comments