Mackenzie Shivers Shares New Single 'pedestal' Ahead of New Album

New York-based, folk-pop artist Mackenzie Shivers has shared her latest single, “pedestal,” the second track to be released from her forthcoming album primrose was in season, which is due in Spring 2024.

On the album, Shivers boldly gives a glimpse into her healing process after losing her first pregnancy, triumphantly capturing a depth of feeling that illuminates both her resilience and vulnerability. Electric guitar, a mix of dance beats and organic drums, and Shivers's trademark piano bolster her most adventurous work to-date.

“‘pedestal' is, at its core, a love song,” states Shivers. “Being in the thick of it with the one you love. The face we show to the world, to ourselves, to the ones we love. A lullaby for lost love, found love, messy love, self love, enduring love.”

“pedestal” follows the release of the album's opener, “a cautionary tale,” an ethereal pop track that captures an internal struggle to confess that Shivers is not always as put together as she seems, all while pulling the listener into a stunning musical terrain.

“The creation of ‘a cautionary tale' and the subsequent nine tracks that would make up my upcoming album was creative and buoyant, bringing joy to a very difficult time in my life,” states Shivers. “I was struggling to get pregnant and stay pregnant. I felt like the odds were against me, like I couldn't gain control of my own life. But in the studio, I felt like I had some control over what I was making, and I was also having a blast.”

“a cautionary tale” and “pedestal” will be available to purchase as a 7” vinyl exclusively on Bandcamp, and will be available to preorder on December 1 for Bandcamp Friday HERE.

Shivers' fourth full-length album primrose was in season, produced by frequent collaborator Kevin Salem (Rachel Yamagata, Emmylou Harris), is vivid feminine alt-folk, a powerful portrait of inner fragility and strength that's at once gossamer and deeply profound.

The ten new compositions intertwine magic with grief, illustrating the two can, and often do, co-exist. Shivers' sound is constantly evolving yet instantly recognizable.

With primrose was in season, she proves her artistry is as versatile and definitive as the title's early spring bloom. She is someone who is unafraid to grow, to dig, to unearth all sides of herself.

The self-portrait she paints is honest and flawed, shimmering and spirited. The title, a lyric from the gritty and grooving “hush now”, holds meaning beyond its wistful beauty. The primrose, signaling the end of winter with its vast array of colors, has a reputation for healing wounds.

“This album has been an empowering way for me to move forward,” says Shivers. “And I hope it gives listeners a space to feel any and all things. Because if there's one thing I've learned from this process, it's that nothing you feel is wrong. Feeling all emotions is the only way to move through them. Maybe even towards joy.”

Photo Credit: Sara Haile