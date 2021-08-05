MSG Networks to Air Eagles 'Live From The Forum MMXVIII' Concert This Month

In advance of the Eagles highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden later this month, MSG Networks announced today that it will air the band's "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" concert throughout select nights in August, starting at 8pm ET on Friday, August 6th. The critically acclaimed concert film features incredible live performances from three sold-out Eagles concerts from September 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.



One of the greatest bands of all time, the Eagles will soon be returning to the stage for their 2021 "Hotel California" tour, beginning with two nights at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, August 22nd and Tuesday, August 24th. Tickets are currently on sale for both performances via Ticketmaster.com. Commemorating their historic 1976 album, the August 22nd and 24th concerts will feature a complete "Hotel California" set accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits. Fans will have the opportunity to win two tickets to the Tuesday, August 24th show by visiting MSGNetworks.com/EaglesSweeps. They will be prompted to answer a trivia question about the "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" performance airing on MSG Networks, which will then enter them into the sweepstakes.



"Live From The Forum MMXVIII" includes 26 total recordings from that memorable three-night stop in 2018 (September 12, 14 and 15). This live album and concert film is the first official Eagles release to feature new band members Deacon Frey and Vince Gill alongside Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well as the first recorded music with Deacon on lead vocals. Deacon, the son of former band leader and rock legend Glenn Frey, joined the band with Gill following the death of his father in 2016, and provides emotional moments singing classics "Take it Easy" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling," which were originally crooned by his father.



A Scheme Engine production directed by Nick Wickham, "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" was filmed on 14 4K cameras and captures live performances of some of the band's most iconic hits, ("Hotel California," "One of These Nights," "Lyin' Eyes," "Desperado"), and beloved album tracks, ("Ol' 55, "Those Shoes"), along with some of the individual members' biggest solo smashes, (Don Henley's "Boys Of Summer," Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way," and Vince Gill's "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away").



Fans can tune in to MSG Networks to watch "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" on the following dates. The concert will also be available for viewing on MSG GO, the network's live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.



Friday, August 6 - 8pm (MSG)

Saturday, August 7 - 10pm (MSG)

Sunday, August 8 - midnight (MSG+)

Wednesday, August 11 - 8pm (MSG)

Saturday, August 14 - 5pm (MSG)

Saturday, August 14 - 11pm (MSG)

Tuesday, August 17 - 8pm (MSG)

Thursday, August 19 - 9pm (MSG)

Saturday, August 21 - 8pm (MSG)

Sunday, August 22 - 4pm (MSG)