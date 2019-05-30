MOGA Festival Announces Phase One Lineup Featuring Bradley Zero, Praslea, DJ W!ld, Behrouz

The third edition of MOGA Festival, a tasteful mix of electronic music and local culture, returns to Essaouira on October 11th, 12th and 13th 2019. Once again investing in the picturesque and richly cultural city of Essaouira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Game of Thrones filming location, festival-goers will be invited to live a timeless experience, an unprecedented trip to the old "Mogador", punctuated by strong musical moments and memories and a link between traditional and electronic cultures. The Sofitel Essaouira Mogador Golf & Spa will host acts from the forefront of the international and Moroccan scene, with phase one including Bradley Zero, Praslea, DJ W!ld, Louise Chen, Konstantin Sibold, Behrouz, Terekke and more.

Known as Morocco's windy city, Essaouira will dance for three days to the rhythms of a stream of hedonistic electronic music stars and welcome a tribe of globe-trotting ravers all driven by their love of cultured music and unifying moments.

MOGA gives pride of place to a scene that mixes oriental and exotic sounds with the deep and hypnotic tempos of club music. Feathered Sun, a great German combo made up of the famous Berliners Chris Schwarzwalder, Raz Ohara, Jo.Ke and Rico Loop, will offer us a mystical live event as live performances will be more than ever honored this year. Get ready to travel to the cosmos with the carefree Mexican Sainte Vie, while Cologne's Parra For Cuva will distill the air with melancholy vibes, and Moscow duo Geju will spread slow house chill. Alongside them, two eminent members of the All Day I Dream family in YokoO and Matthew Dekay also join in as will eminent Californian desert house star Behrouz with his surprising but always captivating selections.

A multi-faceted event, MOGA also celebrates house and disco with the new Parisian muse of the movement, Louise Chen, and ultimate London digger and Gilles Peterson favourite Bradley Zero. The micro house scene will be proudly represented by one of its most far-sighted representatives, the Romanian Praslea. DJ W!ld will bring back the spirit of Ibiza. And techno will not be forgotten with Frenchmen OXIA and Nicolas Massayeff who play back-to-back, while Konstantin Sibold will bring his "deutsche qualität" oscillating between house and techno.

The Moroccan local scene will of course be part of the party, including Mr. ID, Achil, Bosaina and Nomads. This is only the first wave of the MOGA experience with plenty more names to come.

Discover the first names of the 2019 edition.





