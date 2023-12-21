MID3M+24 Announces De La Soul, Blackstar, Baxter Dury, CLARA YSE & More

With immense enthusiasm and strategic foresight, MIDEM is reborn, after a 4-year absence.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

MID3M+24 Announces De La Soul, Blackstar, Baxter Dury, CLARA YSE & More

With immense enthusiasm and strategic foresight, MIDEM is reborn, after a 4-year absence. It has become the major gathering of the international music industry. A dynamic fusion of a music festival and a cutting-edge business intelligence forum gathering professionals to build the future of music, while developing their international network and business, and the general public around a rich and innovative line up.

MIDƐM+ brings together all the international players in the music industry in January in Cannes, and throughout the year with the MuSee+ community of leaders. Expected to speak at the 2024 edition are Per Sundin, CEO, Pophouse Entertainment, Jeff Liebenson, President, IAEL, Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer, John Phelan, Director General, ICM, Richard James Burgess, President and CEO, A2IM, Allen Bargfrede, Managing Director, Avance Advisors and more.

MIDɛM+24 LIVE (January 24th-27th, 2024)

As part of its Live Festival open to the general public, MIDƐM+ will host 6 concerts by established and emerging international artists. From DE LA SOUL, and BLACKSTAR (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli) to BAXTER DURY, SOOLKING, YEMI ALADE, or CLARA YSÉ and L'ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE CANNES, to name but a few, will thus perform on the MIDƐM+ stages. The complete LIVE festival program: HERE

MuSee Discovery Experience + MIDɛM+ Academy (January 25th-26th, 2024)

During two days, MID3M+ will offer thought-provoking conferences, immersive experiences, networking, collaborative intelligence sessions and academy masterclasses to encourage constructive debate and bring out convergences, during privileged moments between international elected officials and representatives of the global music ecosystem.  Attendees with passes gain exclusive access to a vibrant world of music and industry insights  and get the opportunity to reflect together on the sector's major challenges such as innovation, CSR and new business models.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Ricky Hil Debuts Amerikan Visual From Latest Project Heavenly Photo
Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'

In the video, directed by Hunter Lyon, Ricky Hil keeps it simple yet intriguing, as he's riding around the city and posting up with his custom Chevy Impala. The hard hitting 808's in the beat created by his team of producers- YalaBear, Jack LoMastro, Wallis Lane, Di$, and Steiner, compliment the visual setting. Watch the video now!

2
Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans Pistol Paccin Music Video With Bigxthaplug Photo
Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With Bigxthaplug

With more than 31 million TikTok views, 4.7 million “likes,” and overwhelming demand from fans online, Memphis-bred rap star NLE Choppa is celebrating this holiday unwrapping his much-anticipated new music video “Pistol Paccin” featuring breakout Texas rapper BigXThaPlug via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

3
Patrick Wolf Releases Collection Of B-Sides And Rarities Photo
Patrick Wolf Releases Collection Of B-Sides And Rarities

Whilst in the studio working on his seventh studio album, The Circling Sky looks back across a stellar career to dare,  and features some of Wolf's most beloved tracks not featured on an LP project, carefully sequenced into an album by Wolf himself and meticulously mastered for the first time at Abbey Road Studios by Alex Wharton.

4
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single Psychedelic Halo Photo
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

Love Power the Band will release their highly anticipated new single, 'Psychedelic Halo.' The track, written by lead vocalist Ananda Xenia Shakti, is a vibrant sound bath for Awakening Higher Realm Consciousness. It features a vibrant mix of angelic vocals, pulsating guitars, and mesmerizing percussion, creating a blend of the Velvet Underground.

More Hot Stories For You

Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration Musical Tribute Airs LIVE On VeepsEarl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration Musical Tribute Airs LIVE On Veeps
Art-Pop Auteur Rebecca Pidgeon Releasing Upcoming Songs Of L.A. AlbumArt-Pop Auteur Rebecca Pidgeon Releasing Upcoming Songs Of L.A. Album
Video: Watch a New Video For Hermanos Gutiérrez's 'entrancing, Labyrinthine' Single 'Blood Milk Moon'Video: Watch a New Video For Hermanos Gutiérrez's 'entrancing, Labyrinthine' Single 'Blood Milk Moon'
Zedd, Mija & More Raise $50,000 for LA's UnhousedZedd, Mija & More Raise $50,000 for LA's Unhoused

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
SWEENEY TODD
HARMONY