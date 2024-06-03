METTE Shares New Single 'BET'

Fresh off the heels of her Ivor-Novello nomination for ‘MAMA’S EYES’, METTE has released her brand new single ‘BET’.

Speaking about the track METTE says: “‘'BET' was born during a time when I felt invisible, and I was experiencing unrequited romantic love in the dating game. In the session with my co-writer Lauren Aquilina and producer Zhone, I was venting and hypothesizing how I might achieve a reciprocal dose of affection from the person I longed for. I remember saying, 'One day, I bet they'll fall in love with me!' I remember hearing the first bounce of the song, and I was singing along in my bedroom mirror. Then, something magical occurred to me as I was singing to myself. I thought I was writing a song about external love, but really, I was writing a song about eternal love. I realize now that 'BET' was meant to remind me that self-love is worth betting everything on.”

The track follows the success of her recent single ‘DARLING DRIVE’ alongside Sam Gellaitry which received a wealth of support from Kiss FM and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Ricky Melvin & Charlie.

2023 was a standout year for METTE who consistently pushed boundaries and garnered widespread acclaim with her debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’ which featured singles ‘VAN GOGH’, ‘FOR THE PEOPLE’, and ‘MAMA’S EYES’. Towards the end of last year, METTE performed at the British Fashion Awards (often hailed as the UK’s Met Gala)where her magnetic presence and musical prowess took centre stage. Not stopping there, METTE captivated audiences on Jools Holland, supported Jessie Ware on her UK tour and performed a mesmerising session on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop. Kicking off 2024 in a similar style, METTE’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down having been named Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists To Watch for 2024, and featured in Amazon’s Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch in 2024 lineup. Along with this, she was recently nominated for an Ivor-Novello Award - ‘Best Contemporary Song’ for ‘MAMA’S EYES’ - a testament to METTE’s creative excellence in songwriting and her enduring artistic impact.

Later this year, METTE will also perform across The Great Escape Festival, Lightning in a Bottle, Pukkelpop, Lowlands, and Reading & Leeds.

METTE continues to cement her position as one of the most exciting artists to watch in 2024 having garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Clara Amfo, Greg James, Vogue, The Face, NME, Clash, ELLE, i-D, Dazed, DIY, DORK, Notion, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, BEAT, Porter, The Fader, The Guardian and more.