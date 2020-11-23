MAYA LAKHANI Will Release Debut Single 'The Line' This Friday, Nov. 27

"The Line" is a song all about learning to set healthy boundaries and starting again, stronger and more confident than before. It was heavily inspired by 2020, which gave Maya a new perspective on life and pushed her to finally step over "the line" and pursue her solo career. It's a perfect opening statement track for Maya and a 2020 personal anthem.

The production of the song was a lockdown feat, with Maya writing, producing & recording all of the vocals and guitars in her bedroom, never leaving her house to create this record! She has also become the creative director of her brand, doing all her own photography & videography.

The track was mixed remotely by Julian Simmons (credits include Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie) and mastered by Beau Thomas of Ten Eight Seven Mastering (credits include Aphex Twin). Maya has also been mentored by Jessica Winter, an incredibly talented & accomplished solo artist who also writes and produces with Jazmin Bean.

Maya was born into the rock scene having cemented her love for it since playing in bands from age 12. With her most recent band, she played the likes of Rough Trade East curated by Dream Wife, the Isle of Wight Festival New Blood Competition national finals and headlined The Camden Assembly. With all of this valuable experience, she is now ready to debut as a solo artist.

