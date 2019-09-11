MARINA, Tycho, Bloc Party to Perform at SummerStage This Month

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its run of ticketed benefit shows in Central Park this month. For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

On Monday, September 16th, Welsh singer Marina Diamandis (aka MARINA) will perform at SummerStage in Central Park. The musical progeny of Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani, MARINA wields elastic vocals on piano-driven melancholic ballads and glitz glad pop with a style that's at once brash and refined. FKA "Marina and the Diamonds", MARINA is back from a three year hiatus and is touring behind her latest double LP Love + Fear, supported by the single "Handmade Heaven." She will be joined by pop singer Daya, who released her latest single "Left Me Yet" earlier this summer. This show is produced by The Bowery Presents. The show will take place from 7PM to 10PM, and doors will open at 6PM. Tickets are available starting at $48.50.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tycho, the Grammy nominated electronic music project led by primary composer Scott Hansen, will perform at SummerStage in Central Park. They recently released Weather, the highly anticipated release to 2016's Epoch. Weather diverges markedly from Tycho's previous output with the introduction of vocal led tracks, while still maintaining the foundation of Hansen's signature sound. New collaborator Hannah Cottrell, aka Saint Sinner, lends her voice to multiple tracks on the record and will join Tycho's live band for the Weather World Tour. Los Angeles-based "Daytime Disco" duo Poolside will open the show. The show will take place from 7PM to 10PM, and doors will open at 6PM. Tickets are available starting at $45. This show is produced by The Bowery Presents.

On Friday, September 20th, Bloc Party will perform their breakout debut album Silent Alarm in full at SummerStage in Central Park. Bloc Party has released five albums in the 15 or so years of its existence, but it's Silent Alarm, that has endured as its most memorable output. Named "Album of the Year" by the NME in 2005, the LP is chock full of tightly wound and focused rock songs, an album in which any of its baker's dozen tracks could be singles. They will be joined by indie pop duo Cults. This sold-out show is produced by The Bowery Presents, and will take place from 7PM to 10PM. Doors open at 6PM.

CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances - the majority of which are free of charge - for 250,000+ audiences annually.

A full lineup for this season can be found below.

