MARINA Marks New Era With Single 'Butterfly'

Internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist and author MARINA has returned with her highly anticipated new single, "BUTTERFLY." Her first release since 2022, "BUTTERFLY" marks a welcomed return for the beloved British chanteuse who is considered a Mount Rushmore figurehead, heroine and trailblazer in alternative pop. With global superstars such as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo both publicly declaring their love and admiration for the multi-platinum Welsh artist, MARINA's influence and impact in modern pop music and culture is undeniable, with "BUTTERFLY" serving and solidifying her from cult to iconic status, as she readies the world for a new era.

This year, MARINA is confirmed to play both weekends at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11 and 18 in Indio, CA (TICKETS), World Pride Music Festival in Washington D.C. on Friday, June 6 (TICKETS), The Governors Ball festival in New York on Saturday, June 7 (TICKETS), the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on Friday, June 13(TICKETS) and hitting the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal on Sunday, August 3 (TICKETS).

Last year, the BRIT and Ivor Novello-award nominee made her literary debut with Eat The World: A Collection of Poems. Combining MARINA's flair for powerful, evocative lyrics, and stories of resilience and self-discovery, the book was hailed by The New York Times for "redefining songs about coming of age, and the aftermath, with bluntness and crafty intelligence."

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/11 - Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Indio, CA

04/18 - Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Indio, CA

06/06 - World Pride Music Festival - Washington, DC

06/07 - The Governors Ball - Queens, NY

06/13 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

08/03 - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival - Montreal, QC

About MARINA

MARINA burst on to the scene in 2009, and has since released five acclaimed albums including Electra Heart (2012), which debuted at Number 1 on the UK's Official Charts, FROOT (2015), Love + Fear (2019), which debuted TOP 5 in the UK and Top 10 on the U.S. Albums chart, and most recently Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land (2021), which featured the Ivor Novello nominated hit Man's World. Each of Marina's records have been accompanied by global sell-out headline tours with shows at some of the most prestigious venues in the UK and US.

