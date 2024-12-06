MØ Shares Tribute to Avicii with 'Wake Me Up' Cover

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After returning this autumn with her dynamic single ‘Who Said’, acclaimed Danish artist MØ now shares a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and collaborator Avicii, reimagining his global hit ‘Wake Me Up’.

MØ’s connection to Avicii dates back to 2013 with their collaboration on Avicii’s song ‘Dear Boy’. Now, with her version of ‘Wake Me Up’, MØ revisits her roots in the Scandi and EDM scene while celebrating a new era in her career. Reflecting on her decision to honor her late friend, she says:

“It has been an honour to work with Nick Sylvester on this cover of ‘Wake Me Up’. Avicii's music and life story has touched me deeply over the years. In 2012 in New York City at a weird rooftop party and to the tones of ‘Levels’, something about the unapologetic, almost aggressive energy mixed with a haunting emotional depth made me make up my mind to follow my dreams of becoming an artist, whatever the cost. My career started with our collaboration on ‘Dear Boy’ in 2013. I remember touring the US for the first time in 2014, having just released my debut album, while ‘Wake Me Up’ was breaking the charts everywhere, thinking that it was all meant to be.”

“I was working with some of his friends out of his house in LA, in the days leading up to his passing. I remember having felt so honoured to be working out of this Scandinavian legend’s studio. He changed music, and he changed me. Forever I will be remembered, enchanted and inspired by angel Avicii.”

Recent single ‘Who Said’ is the result of an exciting creative journey that began in 2022 when MØ traveled between her native Copenhagen and Los Angeles to collaborate with renowned producer Nick Sylvester (LCD Soundsystem, Channel Tres, The Dare). Building on MØ’s Nordic roots and the lyrical introspection of her previous album ‘Motordrome’, the track balances playful energy with deeper reflections on change and commitment. Bold, infectious, and punctuated by a massive chorus, it showcases the evolution of MØ’s signature offbeat sound, pushing it into fresh, thrilling territory.

‘Who Said’ introduced the first taste of a broader body of work that marks both a reinvention and a reintroduction for MØ and ‘Wake Me Up’ is the next installment in this new chapter. Written over the course of 2022-2024, this collection reflects her most authentic and liberated self, showcasing a sound that’s unapologetically, powerfully MØ.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of MØ’s acclaimed debut album, ‘No Mythologies to Follow’. To celebrate, she released a Deluxe Edition and performed sold-out residencies at London’s XOYO and Copenhagen’s iconic Vega. In 2022, she released her third studio album ‘Motordrome’, which followed her previous 2018 album ‘Forever Neverland’.

‘Who Said’ and ‘Wake Me Up’ are just the beginning of this exciting new chapter. Stay tuned for more from MØ, as she continues to challenge expectations and carve her own path.

