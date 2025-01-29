MØ Shares New Single 'Sweet' Feat. Biig Piig

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After returning with new music at the end of last year with ‘Who Said’ and ‘Wake Me Up’, acclaimed Danish artist MØ launches into 2025 with confident new single ‘Sweet’, a collaboration with friend and fellow artist Biig Piig, and the announcement of her fourth album ‘Plæygirl’, released on 16th May via RCA/Sony. She has also shared ‘Plæygirl’ live dates, following the launch of the night in London last week.

10-years into her impressive career, MØ’s fourth studio album ‘Plæygirl’ marks both a reinvention and a reintroduction and is a deeply personal and authentic reflection on her evolution as both a person and an artist. A sonic exploration of reconciling the exuberance of youth with the stark realities of adulthood, the record channels her journey from playful abandon to introspective self-discovery.

Written over the course of 2022-2024 between her native Copenhagen and Los Angeles with renowned producer Nick Sylvester (LCD Soundsystem, Channel Tres, The Dare) and longtime collaborator Ronni Vindhal, the 12-track collection reflects her most authentic and liberated self, showcasing her signature offbeat sound and pushing it into fresh, thrilling territory that is unapologetically, powerfully MØ. She says, “I just wanted to make music that was true to me – music that feels free. I feel like I’m standing in front of a new era”. ‘Plæygirl’ is available to pre-order here.

With a bold and scuzzy intro, ‘Sweet’ pushes and pulls, jaggedly balancing between light and darkness both musically and in the song’s lyrical personality. Featuring additional vocals by acclaimed Irish songwriter and musician Biig Piig, the song propels between electro punk and Scandi alt-pop, whilst also nodding to the clubbier edge of MØ’s early music.

She says, “Sweet is a fun and sweet song wrapped into a mean bass synth riff (thanks to Nick Sylvester). The line 'I don’t go to clubs/ I go to comic cons and thrash metal shows' is this album's battle cry. It speaks to the feeling of kinda being an outsider, but being proud of, and embracing that outsider status as part of who I am. I don’t enjoy going to clubs! I like playing The Sims and going to punk and metal shows and spending time with my friends and family. I think a lot of people can relate to that.”

“And then I’m a massive fan of Biig Piig, who is just the perfect complement to what we’re trying to do and say with the song.”

MØ has also announced her debut ‘Plæygirl’ live tour with five European shows in March, after launching the night to a packed-out crowd of fans at London’s Lexington last week. The nights will capture the hedonistic pleasures of early-2010s club culture with a Nordic twist. Dates are as follows and tickets are available here.

Live Dates

Friday 21st – Stockholm - Guldfabriken

Saturday 22nd – Oslo - BLÅ

Tuesday 25th – Berlin – Cassiopeia

Wednesday 26th – Amsterdam - Cinetol

Friday 28th – Copenhagen – Basement

2024 marked the 10th anniversary of MØ’s acclaimed debut album, ‘No Mythologies to Follow’. To celebrate, she released a Deluxe Edition and performed sold-out residencies at London’s XOYO and Copenhagen’s iconic Vega. In 2022, she released her third studio album ‘Motordrome’, which followed her previous 2018 album ‘Forever Neverland’. Welcome to her new chapter - 2025 is the year of ‘Plæygirl’

Photo credit: Casper Sejersen

