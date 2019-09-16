Lunay Named Apple Music Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announced Lunay as the latest addition to its Up Next program, Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. At just 18 years old, the Puerto Rico born artist has been catapulted to prominence at lighting speed. In a few short years, Lunay went from emulating his idols to working alongside them -- earning him the recognition of Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Daddy Yankee -- with the latter two lending memorable verses to Lunay's breakout single "Soltera (Remix)", a dance-floor banger that has racked up over 42 million streams on Apple Music. Lunay's accomplishments so early into his bright career enshrines him as one of the most exciting new names in the Latin Urban genre.

Listen to Lunay's new song "Fin de Semana" on Apple Music, featured on his forthcoming debut album which will be released on September 27th.

Following the premiere of his debut single on Beats 1 in May of 2018, Lunay's music has been featured on various popular Latin genre playlists on Apple Music including ¡Dale Play!, RGTN Fire, Pure Fuego, Trap Kingz and La Fórmula among others. Earlier this year his song "A Solas Remix" was featured on the cover of ¡Dale Play! Lunay made his debut on Shazam's emerging artist lists in August of 2018 and his song "Soltera (Remix)" with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny spent 10 consecutive weeks in the Shazam's Top 200, peaking in the Top 100 in the US, Spain, and Chile. His music has received 105 million streams to date on Apple Music globally.

"Thanks Apple and Apple Music for giving me the opportunity to be one of your Up Next artists," said Lunay. "Many thanks for all the support and love. Since day one I have felt like part of the family and have felt the love from you all. Believe me we're going for more. Lots of music is on its way to Apple Music so get ready!"

"From the moment I heard Lunay's first demos I knew that he was an artist that Apple Music should support," said Apple Music Latin Programmer Jerry Pullés. "The melodies were memorable yet fresh and even though he was just starting his career he performed them with the confidence of an A-level artist. Lunay quickly carved out his own lane in reggaetón but once he released "Soltera" it was game over. The song became an anthem almost instantly and secured his position as one of the new stars of Latin Urban music."

Lunay's Up Next short shot on iPhone XS comes to Apple Music exclusively today. The rising urbano sensation tells Apple Music about the day he won a freestyle contest in 10th grade, which led to a chance meeting with Daddy Yankee. "I look him in the eye and tell him, 'Man, I'm not going to stop working until I get to record with you, or work with your people,'" Lunay says. In 2019 that proclamation came true.

On October 2nd, Lunay will make his late-night U.S. debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music's Up Next program.

Up Next is Apple Music's monthly artist program geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising star talent. Each month, Apple Music's editorial team selects an artist to promote, utilizing the full force of the platform to raise awareness of the artist to its growing global audience of music fans. The program includes an Apple Music short film shot entirely on iPhone XS introducing the artist, an interview with one of our Beats 1 anchors, a late night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more. The vast Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, and Clairo.

In 2019, Apple Music's Up Next artist program has expanded in its third year to also include a curated companion Up Next playlist featuring a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre and country agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience. As the newest induction into Apple Music's Up Next roster, Lunay joins some of today's most exciting and promising artists and will serve as the official Up Next playlist cover star to be spotlighted throughout the month.





