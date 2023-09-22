Luke Grimes Releases New Track 'Burn' From Forthcoming EP

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released the song, “Burn,” from his forthcoming eight-song EP, Pain Pills Or Pews, which comes out October 20.  Written by Grimes, Randy Montana (Luke Combs, Parker McCollum) and Josh Thompson (Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton), the song was produced by Dave Cobb.

“‘Burn’ came from a simple classic rock style melody and the idea of running headfirst into a heartbreak, almost asking for it,” said Grimes. “The song always had a bit of Tom Petty vibe as he’s always been a big influence for me. Getting in the room with Randy Montana and Josh Thompson showed me what seasoned songwriters can do with a simple idea; I love how this track turned out.”

After the release of his debut EP, Grimes will be heading out on the road to bring fans live performances of his songs this fall. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. local time here. Grimes will also perform for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural festival this weekend in Franklin, TN and he will be returning to Stagecoach in Indio, CA in April 2024.

Upcoming Show Dates: 

11/9

  

Columbus, OH

  

Newport Music Hall

  

11/10

  

Philadelphia, PA

  

Theatre of Living Arts

  

11/30

  

Minneapolis, MN

  

First Avenue

  

12/1

  

Rosemont, IL

  

Joe's Live

  

12/7

  

Dallas, TX

  

The Factory in Deep Ellum

  

12/9

  

Austin, TX

  

Emo's

  

12/15

  

Washington, DC

  

9:30 Club

  

12/16

  

Boston, MA

  

The Roadrunner

About Luke Grimes

Grimes’ debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. In its second week of release, “No Horse To Ride” racked up 95K Shazams, placing it No. 2 on the Shazam Country chart, No. 2 on the Shazam Top 200 USA chart and No. 37 on the Shazam Global chart, a rarity for a country artist. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, “Yellowstone,” Grimes has been making music for years and is prepping his first major label project. When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt. Grimes continues to tour this summer at fairs and festivals across the country.

 Photo Credit: @WyomingOutLoud (Jake Hoffman)

Tickets Available HERE



