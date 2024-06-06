Luke Combs to Release New Album 'Fathers & Sons', Shares 'The Man He Sees In Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country superstar Luke Combs will release his new full-length album, Fathers & Sons, June 14 on Columbia Nashville. Ahead of the-first-of-its-kind album release, the new song, “The Man He Sees In Me,” written by Combs and Josh Phillips, is out now.

A collection of 12 poignant tracks, Fathers & Sons was recorded entirely live and features Combs most personal songwriting to date, as he reflects on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children.

Reflecting on “The Man He Sees In Me,” Combs shares a message he wrote to his young sons, “To my boys, first and foremost, I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man, I’m sure, but, dang, we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road, I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

In addition to Combs, Fathers & Sons also features acclaimed musicians Jim “Moose” Brown (keys), Sam Bush (mandolin), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Mark Hill (bass), Josh Hunt (drums), Joey Landreth (electric guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Josh Matheny (dobro), Jerry Roe (drums), Jonathan Singleton (acoustic guitar), Bryan Sutton (acoustic guitar) and Charlie Worsham (acoustic guitar).

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Combs, who recently released his new radio single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie (out July 19) and is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening July 11. The exhibit, entitled Luke Combs: The Man I Am, will feature a variety of photographs, childhood memorabilia, instruments, set lists and more from throughout Combs’ life and career. Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville later this summer.

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is the midst of his record-breaking “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour, which includes old-out, back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium and Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium among others. Of his recent show at Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium, The Arizona Republic praises, “Combs is blessed with a distinctive voice that telegraphs emotion in a gritty rasp that makes the most of every lyric…a brilliant vocalist.” See below for complete tour itinerary and details.

Earlier this year, Combs performed an unforgettable duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which Rolling Stone called “one of the all-time best collaborative performances in Grammy history.” The performance added to a massive year for “Fast Car,” as Combs’ version of the song won Single of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards and 2023 CMA Awards (with Chapman winning Song of the Year). It also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 1.1 billion global streams to date, also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2.

FATHERS & SONS TRACK LIST

1. Front Door Famous

2. In Case I Ain’t Around

3. Huntin’ By Yourself

4. Little Country Boys

5. Whoever You Turn Out To Be

6. Remember Him That Way

7. The Man He Sees In Me

8. All I Ever Do Is Leave

9. Plant A Seed

10. Ride Around Heaven

11. My Old Man Was Right

12. Take Me Out To The Ballgame

“GROWIN’ UP AND GETTIN’ OLD” STADIUM TOUR DATES

June 7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 8—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium+

July 27—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

Photo credit: Zack Massey

