Luke Combs Debuts New Song 'What You See Is What You Get'

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs' new song "What You See Is What You Get" is debuting today.

Listen below!

The song is the title track of Combs' highly anticipated new album, which will be released November 8 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here). Each pre-order of What You See Is What You Get includes an instant download of the new song as well as, "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn and the five tracks previously released as part Combs' The Prequel EP. The album also features a special new collaboration with Eric Church. See below for complete track list.

In celebration of the release, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2, 2020. Tickets for the show-which will feature special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker-are available for verified pre-sale starting today at 10:00am ET with general on-sale following this Friday, October 11 at 10:00am ET. The stadium show is part of Combs' newly confirmed "What You See Is What You Get Tour." The 2020 run continues Combs' historic success on the road with all ten of the first concerts selling out immediately after going on-sale, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP earlier this summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. The release also propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams (week ending June 13). Additionally, The Prequel's lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," recently reached #1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs' sixth consecutive #1-a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-and his fastest rising single to date (13 weeks).

Adding to his historic year, Combs is nominated for three awards at the 2019 CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") and Musical Event of the Year ("Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Moreover, Combs' new single "Even Though I'm Leaving" was recently shipped to country radio and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the song, The New York Times declares, "Luke Combs has one of the most emotionally tactile voices in contemporary country music...even at his most tender, Combs is firm, stepping into the rawness of the feeling, not away from it."

What You See Is What You Get is the follow up to Combs' breakthrough double Platinum debut, This One's For You, which has spent 48 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-the longest reign ever for a male artist and second longest for an artist overall following Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997 (50 weeks). This One's For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.





