Luke Combs' 'Bootleggers Tailgate Party' Returns For 'Growin' Up And Gettin' Old' Stadium Tour

Country superstar Luke Combs will once again hold the “Bootleggers Tailgate Party” as part of his massive “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour this year. Presented by Jack Daniel’s and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails and powered by Whiskey Jam, the parties will take place ahead of each of Combs’ Saturday night shows throughout the tour, starting at 3:00pm local time each weekend.

Each event will have food and drink options, pre-show merch stands and live performances, with the first three weekends featuring Ryan Larkins and Graham Barham (April 13 in Milwaukee, WI), Shaylen and Greylan James (April 20 in Orchard Park, NY) and Redferrin and Alex Lambert (April 27 in University Park, PA). Remaining lineups to be announced soon.

Additional dates on Combs’ extensive 2024 run include sold-out, back-to-back nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium, Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium and Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium among others.

Combs continues to break records with the tour, becoming the highest-selling country artist and the first ever to play back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the highest-selling male country artist at Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium and the fastest-selling two-day run in the region of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. See below for complete tour itinerary and details.

The upcoming shows add to yet another triumphant year for Combs, who recently performed an unforgettable duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which Rolling Stone called “one of the all-time best collaborative performances in Grammy history.” The performance was the culmination of a massive year for “Fast Car,” as Combs’ version of the song won Single of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards (with Chapman winning Song of the Year).

It also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 700 million global streams to date, also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2.

“Fast Car” is featured on Combs’ most recent album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old further establishes Combs as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices. Receiving widespread critical attention, Combs spoke with Esquire, who calls him, “the best country singer of his generation,” while Billboard declares, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game.”

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 9x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open this summer.

About Whiskey Jam:

Whiskey Jam is Nashville’s longest running full band showcase for both established and rising artists. Since 2011, they have hosted thousands of acts, often before becoming household names. Luke Combs is among this illustrious list, having played several times during his formative days in Nashville.

“GROWIN’ UP AND GETTIN’ OLD” STADIUM TOUR DATES

April 12—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Orchard Park, NY—Highmark Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

April 20—Orchard Park, NY—Highmark Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 27—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 3—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§

May 4—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 10—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 17—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 18—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 31—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 1—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 8—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium+

July 27—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue