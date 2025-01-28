Ludovico Einaudi Sets 2025 North American Fall Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ludovico Einaudi has announced a North American fall tour ahead of his upcoming studio album The Summer Portraits, due out this Friday, January 31 via Decca. Starting on September 30 in Chicago, the groundbreaking composer and pianist will be bringing his music to New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville and more cities, concluding on October 28 in Mexico City. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets are available now on his website.

The most streamed classical artist of all time, averaging 9 billion streams a year, Einaudi found inspiration for The Summer Portraits through a cascade of personal memories triggered by sun, summer, and family holidays. Part of the album was recorded at Abbey Road, with baroque violin contribution from Théotime Langlois de Swarte and orchestral parts performed by the strings of The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames. The musicians with whom he has cultivated a lasting collaboration over many years — Federico Mecozzi on violin and viola, Redi Hasa on cello, and multi-instrumentalist Francesco Arcuri — recorded on almost all the tracks of the album. However, many songs better suited the intimacy of Einaudi's home studio in the countryside far better, where the whole experience was more personal, capturing the essence of The Summer Portraits.

Last year, Einaudi took a villa on a Mediterranean island and found the house to be decorated with 30 or 40 beautiful oil paintings, clearly made by the same hand. Upon investigation, he discovered the story of a woman who owned the house and spent every summer there with her family. She used to create new paintings every summer and leave them in the house. Einaudi says, “I started to think about my summers, the time where my life was strictly connected with all my senses, where the days felt like months and months like years, and I was free from morning to night, and every day was a new discovery of life, and nature was a fundamental part of it, we were nature. And I thought that everyone has their own version of the summer portraits. A beautiful season connected with the best moments of our lives. So I started to make my own paintings with music. This album is dedicated to all our endless summer memories, all our beautiful moments.”

Album highlights include the Eastern-flavored “Jay,” the swelling “Punta Bianca,” the uplifting “Pathos” and the meditative “Rose Bay,” which takes its name from the suburb of Sydney where Einaudi’s grandfather, Wando Aldrovandi, a top conductor who performed in front of Puccini, emigrated to in Australia in the 1930s. In 2023, before a gig at the Sydney Opera House (during a sold-out residency at the prestigious venue), Ludovico composed “Rose Bay” spontaneously. Strings breathe over a chord that rises and falls repeatedly – a musical version of sun sparkling on water.

His last single “Adieux,” released in January 2024, broke all records with 2.5 million streams in a single day and became the fastest-streamed classical track of all time. Einaudi transcends generations and has now surpassed 39 billion global streams across all platforms, reaffirming the widespread appeal of his music globally.

2025 North American Tour Dates:

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 2 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 3 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 7 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

October 12 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

October 16 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre

October 20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

October 28 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

Photo credit: Mary McCartney

